Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaskan Command invited federal and state emergency response partners to participate in exercise Arctic Resolve 2022 at the combined headquarters of Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force, Aug. 26.

The ALCOM-hosted, interagency exercise aimed to create a shared understanding of each organization’s roles and responsibilities through all stages of disaster response and defense support of civil authorities.



Tags

Load comments