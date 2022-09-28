original.jpg




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Joint Task Force Alaska members have removed more than 125,000 pounds of debris and logged more than 2,000 work hours across 16 communities flooded by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok along the Western Alaska coast.

The task force was activated following a Sept. 17 disaster declaration. It includes 164 service members from the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force.



