Carin Kircher (Valdez), and Ethan Benton (Kodiak), are the first two winners of the Alaska Chamber’s Give AK a Shot sweepstakes. Kircher wins $49,000 in cash and Benton wins a $49,000 scholarship administered as an Alaska 529 savings plan. Benton’s legal guardian, Laura Walters, also wins $10,000 for being vaccinated. The two winners were selected randomly by an independent auditor and vetted for eligibility through Alaska’s Immunization Information System (VacTrAK).
Alaskans that vaccinate with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine now through Oct. 30, are eligible to enter the Alaska Chamber’s Give AK a Shot drawing for a chance to win $49,000. A remainder of 16 prize drawings are split between two categories: Alaskans aged 18 and older and Alaskans aged 12-17 will be awarded. Two drawing pools will be created per week for those newly vaccinated for COVID-19, and two drawing pools total for those vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to Sept. 2, 2021.
Eligibility requirements for the Give AK a Shot incentive program include:
- Entrant must be an Alaska resident age 12 or older.
- Must be in receipt of the first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine at any time before or during the sweepstakes period.
- Must have received a vaccination in Alaska.
- OR if a veteran, at any VA hospital or VA clinic
To enter, participants must enter the following information into the secure website: name, date of entry, COVID-19 vaccination date, COVID-19 vaccination location, and Alaska residency status.
The next weekly drawing entries are due this Saturday Sept. 18. It is incumbent upon the newly vaccinated individual to enter the drawing during the same week in which they received their COVID-19 vaccine. Alaskans vaccinated before the September 2nd date are still eligible to enter for a drawing specific to previously vaccinated people; two winners will be selected from this pool. All entrants will be placed into the drawing pools according to their date of vaccination and age at the time of entry.
Entries accepted and official rules and FAQs are available at www.GiveAkaShot.com.