ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued two plane crash victims on Aug. 7 at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve about 300 miles west of Anchorage, near the park’s border with Canada.

The National Park Service requested assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center after receipt of the Cessna 172’s 406 MHz emergency locator transmitter signal. Additionally, the survivors used their inReach satellite communication device to communicate with NPS personnel.



