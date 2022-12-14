JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — ACE – Agile Combat Employment. It’s not just the new buzz word for the U.S. Air Force, it’s an operational concept designed to help give the advantage in the next major conflict. It’s a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power.

“ACE is a means to complicate an adversary’s targeting,” Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces Commander said at a previous Air and Space Force Association Air, Space, Cyber Conference. “If you look at what China has been doing over the past several years, and the number of places they’ve been expanding and imposing Chinese will, they are doing so in a manner that is counter to the international rules-based order and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. We need to challenge China and Russia Every. Single. Day.”



