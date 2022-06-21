Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents the American flag to Charlene McGee Smith, the daughter of Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, during his funeral at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
The funeral procession carries the casket of Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee to his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. salutes during the funeral of Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen and Air Force legend, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington June 17.
Along with his family and distinguished guests, many senior military leaders attended the service to bid a final farewell to the historic figure. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. all participated in the service.
McGee passed away Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102.