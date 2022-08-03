Purchase Access

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (AFNS) — The Air Force Cycling team is riding again in the 2022 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI. The trip is a week-long recreational touring bicycle ride that takes cyclists from the Missouri river in the west to the Mississippi in the east.

The Air Force Cycling team made their way to Sioux City where the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing played host to the team for the first night of the event.



