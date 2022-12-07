221202-D-NU123-0014

Farooq A. Mitha, director of small business programs at the Defense Department, on the left, and Mark Madrid, associate administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development at the U.S. Small Business Administration, sign a memorandum of understanding that will help both agencies better meet the needs of small businesses in the United States.




On Friday, the Defense Department and the U.S. Small Business Administration signed a memorandum of understanding to help both agencies better meet the needs of small businesses in the United States.

While both the SBA and DOD already work with small businesses, the agreement aims to strengthen and expand small business development nationally and locally.



