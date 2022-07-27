210420-A-ZZ999-102.jpg

A request made for years by service members and commanders is finally happening — American Forces Network is launching an app that will offer video-on-demand and livestreaming services.

The new app, called AFN Now, will launch sometime this fall. As more service members consume their programming via apps, Defense Media Activity officials said it just made sense to get with the times.



