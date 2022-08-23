Purchase Access

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. — The U.S. Army today announced it has selected BAE Land and Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Michigan, to produce the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, or CATV. Delivery of this modernized capability for Arctic and extreme cold-weather mission sets is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 with the U.S. Army Northern Warfare Training Center, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, designated as the first unit equipped. The award is a firm-fixed price requirements contract valued at $278 million. The Army intends to purchase 110 vehicles for the active-duty Army and Army National Guard.

The comprehensive U.S. Army team responsible for bringing the CATV program to production contract award involves not only Army acquisition professionals assigned to the Program Executive Office, Combat Support & Combat Service Support headquartered at Detroit Arsenal, but also, relevant stakeholders representing the Army’s funding and testing communities, Army Futures Command, and Forces Command. Soldier evaluation via user-acceptance — or Soldier Touchpoint — efforts has been a key element of the CATV program from the outset and ensures the fielding of a modernized capability that meets cold-weather Warriors’ needs.



