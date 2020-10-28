In the downtown area of Anchorage there seems to be a mural on almost every street or back alley. From the “Whale Wall” to the artistry of Ziggy and the newest collection from Kerby McGhee on the side of the Elaine S. Baker and Associates building on 8th, the north side of town likes to decorate the brick and mortar businesses that populate the financial and shopping district. On the west side of town, in the middle of Spenard, there is a new piece of art that will likely become a favorite of any local that has been here for any amount of time. A mural of Jean Jilwan, affectionately known as “John the Flower Guy” is now on display on the side of popular eatery Pancho’s Villa.
On September 3rd of this year the community of Anchorage was shocked and saddened when they learned of the passing of a man that many had known or known about since childhood. Generations of locals shared fond memories of a man that seemed to somehow remember every person he had ever come in contact with; not just their names but also details about them, and who their parents were. Ideas were quickly formed of ways to memorialize this humble and kind, hard-working friend to everyone that he met. Change.org petitions were started, calls to the Assembly were made, and artists became inspired. Garrett Perkins and Reed Leslie quickly put their plan into motion. A mural; funded by the community and created by a group of friends to commemorate a life that brought joy to so many in a way that could brighten up a part of the city in the same way that the man with the roses always had.
Perkins was on board from the first step, not just because of the personal importance, but also for Anchorage as a whole, and he says “We made this for Anchorage to appreciate and remember John's place in our community. With the figurative darkness and inactivity of this summer and the winter arriving, we wanted to make an effort towards the energy John represented for so many of us.”
Leslie, a tattoo artist at The Hole Look as well as a mural and digital artist echoed his statement. “I decided to make this happen before the snow flew and before the freshness of his memory faded,” Leslie said. “I feel it was an idea that would help brighten someone’s day, Anchorage and Spenard. Especially during these strange and uncertain times... I hope it warms people and reminds us how important it is to care about your fellow human.”
The next step was finding other artists to join in, and they found a group that was varied in their styles, but all equally talented. Justin Parsons was excited to be able to work not only with the others, but also memorialize a man that he looked up to. “These are all top-notch artists in their own mediums. I was happy to be able to bring my experience spray painting to the wall as well.” Then he spoke of what “the Flower Guy” meant to him. “John influenced my life with his smile, compassion, and work ethic. I have always admired the hustler's spirit that is in so many local entrepreneurs in Alaska.”
The project only took two days with the five artists that joined forces. One of those is Rejoy Armamento who found some healing during the process of working on the wall. “The best part about working with these artists was that they’re my friends! They’re all super talented and I have a lot of respect for them and for what they do. Practicing social-distancing most of the time, it was a nice break to collaborate with good people, bring all of our unique talents to the table, and do something special for the community.”
The final member of the team was Shara Kay Diamond, and other community members came and shared space with the collaborators or helped in ways that they could while the five combined paint brush work , spray painting, and impressionist techniques to create the acrylic and aerosol masterpiece.
For those that knew Jean Jilwan, the piece is bringing them a sense of comfort and community in a dark time. The fondly remember the nicknames that ‘The Flower Guy’ had for them such as “Mary and Josef” which was the playful way he referred to Katie Pesznecker and Joe Niva, or “Shorty,” his pet name for the 6’4” Reed Leslie. Garrett Perkins was known to John as “Goat.”
Jilwan was a first-generation immigrant from Lebanon who is dearly missed by his family, friends, and generations of Alaskan’s whose lives he touched with his quiet strength. Other memorials are planned over the next year as places where we can reflect on the life lessons and caring nature of this beautiful soul. This first piece of art is a wonderful start so that we can all be reminded to love each other a little more, look for the beauty in everyone around you, and maybe once in a while just stop and smell the roses.
Artist information:
Justin Parsons Instagram: @conahthecreator
Rejoy Armamento rejoyarmamento.com – 1st Friday Show November 6th, 5 to 9 p.m., Studio 223
Reed Leslie The Hole Look