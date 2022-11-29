FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII — The U.S. Army plays a critical role in enabling the joint force in the Indo-Pacific, and one significant role is in setting the theater. The Army Watercraft Systems are one of the capabilities utilized by the Army in support of the Joint Force. Of that fleet, the Logistical Support Vessels allow a combatant commander to have increased options for positioning military forces in the Indo-Pacific. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, the U.S. Army’s regional Combat Training Center provides an opportunity for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command to employ this capability. This training center facilitates unit readiness in the region and allows commanders to train their forces in unique environments and conditions where they are most likely to campaign and be employed in the event of crisis or conflict. JPRMC leverages the unique joint training environments and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in live, virtual, and constructive environments.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s LSV-3 General Brehon B. Somervell transported 101 soldiers and 15 combat vehicles from the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division from Oahu, Hawaii to Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii’s “Big Island” for the first time ever during a JPMRC rotation for the combat unit. This significant strategic training demonstrated how AWS supports the operational maneuver of a combat configured tactical formation as part of a maneuver commander’s order of battle.



