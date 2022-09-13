school-bus.jpg




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – It takes a village to raise a child, and the morning coffee hasn’t kicked in yet. The lack of qualified bus drivers now leaves parents with one more thing to worry about in the morning, forcing parents to manage already scarce time and plan for longer commutes.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation section are helping alleviate the bus driver shortages on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, starting Sept. 12. JBER has agreed to assist the Anchorage School District by providing four Airmen to service previously unstaffed bus routes. The routes supported by 773rd LRS run from JBER’s on-base housing to Aurora and Orion Elementary Schools.



