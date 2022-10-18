From left to right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, the 3rd Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, Tech Sgt. Kegan Stanko, Tech Sgt. Sean Peck and Staff Sgt. Damian McKinse, master technicians assigned to the 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Breitenfield, the senior enlisted leader for the 703rd AMXS, pose for a photo during the Master Technician Program induction ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2022. The Master Technician Program introduces multi-functional technicians who are experts in their primary career field and have core capabilities in additional career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron held its first Master Technician Program induction ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 13.
The master technician program introduces multi-functional technicians who are experts in their primary career field and have core capabilities in additional career fields.
“The Master Technician Program’s focus is towards training and recognizing the most elite
maintenance professionals while also ensuring that they stand out amongst their
peers and receive the recognition they deserve,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Breitenfield, the senior enlisted leader for the 703rd AMXS.
This program aims to produce technicians who are experts in their specific aircraft, like the F-22 Raptor or C-17 Globemaster III. Once qualified they will be multifaceted to meet multiple mission requirements, therefore become multi-capable Airmen.
“These master technicians will be able to minimize the footprint for [temporary duties] and deployments because they have the capability, experience and proficiencies to diagnose and fix problems outside of their primary career fields.” said Senior Master Sgt. Ray Chamberlain, 703rd AMXS superintendent.
Master technicians will be able to support 3rd Wing during exercises and Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region missions, as well as Indo-Pacific and arctic areas of responsibility.
During the ceremony, Tech Sgt. Kegan Stanko, Tech Sgt. Sean Peck and Staff Sgt. Damian McKinsey, maintainers assigned to the 703rd AMXS, were patched and introduced as the first master technicians in PACAF.
“It’s an honor to be a pioneer for the program,” said Peck. “It’s really humbling to be given that honor.”