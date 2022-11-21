221029-F-EK661-3393

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Koetter, 673rd Communication Squadron Cyber Control operator, left, and Technical Sgt. Matthew Vile, 673rd CS NCOIC of Cyber Control Operations pose for a photo in front of an F-22 Raptor, Oct. 29, 2022 at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The 673rd Communications Squadron (CS) Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Expeditionary Communications team forward-deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to support the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in upholding the NATO Air Shielding mission at Łask Air Base, Poland. ACE Expeditionary Communications is a unique unit embedded within the Communications Squadron specially trained for tactical and deployed situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Claire Waldo)

 Capt. Claire Waldo




ŁASK AIR BASE, Poland – The 673rd Communications Squadron (CS) Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Expeditionary Communications team forward-deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron to Łask Air Base, Poland in early August.

The 90th EFS is deployed in the European theater to support NATO’s Air Shielding mission, exercise ACE, and enhance interoperability with allies, partners, and joint forces. ACE operations and exercises allow Airmen to train and execute tasks quickly in unpredictable ways and rapidly respond to adversary moves.



