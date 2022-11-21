673d ABW, 732nd AMS conduct readiness exercise

Members of the 673d Civil Engineer Group don Mission-Oriented Protective Posture training gear during Exercise Polar Force 23-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2022. Readiness exercises like Polar Force allow service members to train in a simulated contested environment, with this exercise testing a member’s ability to survive and operate (ATSO). During the exercise, service members from the 673d Air Base Wing and 732nd Air Mobility Squadron simulated deployment processes and participated in ATSO training scenarios like properly wearing MOPP gear and conducting Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker)

 Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Exercise Polar Force 23-2 kicked off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Nov. 15 with the participation of the 673d Air Base Wing and 732nd Air Mobility Squadron.

The objectives for PF 23-2 were to demonstrate generation, sustainment and employment capabilities. It tested the wings’ ability to rapidly deploy in support of operation plans taskings, home station mission readiness, and the ability to survive and operate (ATSO) in a contested environment.



Tags

Load comments