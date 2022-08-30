Raptors soar for Polar Force 22-4

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing flies over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Polar Force 22-4, April 4, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

 Emily Farnsworth SrA USAF

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 525th Fighter Squadron recently won the 2021 Raytheon Trophy, which is awarded to the best air-to-air fighter squadron in the United States Air Force, taking the lead in advancing the baseline air-to-air threat to a peer level adversary.

“[The 525th FS] flawlessly executed this mission with multiple real-world operations, evaluations and exercises while simultaneously maintaining 24/7/365 alert presence as one of only two active-duty squadrons in the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, commander of the 3rd Wing. “I am incredibly honored to see the Bulldogs receive this recognition.”



