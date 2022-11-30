JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 3rd Wing released an updated vision and priorities on Nov. 1 during a commander’s call here.
The mission of the wing remains unchanged – to provide air dominance, global mobility, and command- and-control for combatant commanders.
Its new vision statement reflects the role the wing plays for the Pacific Air Forces: “A team of professionals committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson also laid out new priorities for the wing, emphasizing the missions the unit fills for both homeland defense and power projection in the Pacific and around the world.
Alaska NORAD Region & Operation Noble Eagle
Higher headquarters taskings
Readiness
Airman and family care
“We are tasked with defending our nation on its northernmost borders and bringing our capabilities to wherever the nation calls us to support,” said Jamieson speaking to the priorities. “Without a strong foundation made up of resilient and ready Airmen and their families, the 3d Wing cannot succeed.”
The 3rd Wing, in one form or another, has served the United States on a continuous basis since its activation as the U.S. Army Surveillance Group on July 1, 1919. Including squadrons active in World War I (the 19th and 90th Fighter Squadrons), the wing and its organizations have participated in virtually every major U. S. conflict of the 20th century.