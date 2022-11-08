U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, commander of the 3rd Wing, shares the 3rd Wing’s mission during his second all-call on Joint Base Elmendorf-RIchardson, Alaska, Nov. 1, 2022. The mission of the 3rd Wing is to support and defend U.S. interests in the Asia Pacific region and around the world by providing units who are ready for worldwide air power projection and a base that is capable of meeting United States Pacific Command's theater staging and throughput requirements. “The whole goal here is to deter, to show our strength to make sure our adversaries know that we have the ability to counter them.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Wing commander, hosted his second commander’s call at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 1.
The purpose of a commander’s call is to foster teamwork, instill pride in the members of the unit, and allow the commander the opportunity to hear directly from their Airmen.
During the event, Jamieson and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, the 3rd Wing command chief, discussed the wing’s three-part mission: Air Dominance, Global Mobility, and Command and Control for combatant commanders.
Jamieson started off by stressing the importance of the strategic location of JBER.
“Our job is to show our strength, to make sure our adversaries know that we have the ability to counter them, so that we don’t have to fight. This is how we can protect our American values and our way of life,” Jamieson said. “You sit at the top of the world in a very strategic location [Alaska] to ensure that peace.”
The commander went on to emphasize the importance of understanding how each Airman fits into the mission.
“Whatever your supervisor is asking you to do, whatever your commander is asking you to do, you should be able to link that directly to that capability,” Jamieson said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re together.”
The commander then turned his attention to the unique challenges of the Arctic. Environmental factors play a large role in operations at JBER and Jamieson stressed the importance of having a plan when it comes to the weather.
“Make sure whether it’s mission-related, on or off duty, that you have the necessary equipment and know who your wingmen will be” Jamieson stressed.
Jamieson also challenged his Airmen to remember and maintain the wing’s legacy that has held steadfast for the past century.
“The 3rd Wing has been here for over 100 years so this patch that we put on our shoulder means something. We stand on the shoulders of the men and women that have come before us,“ Jamieson said. “It’s our responsibility to maintain that legacy through our actions, not just our words. We must live up to the standard that’s been set and continue to build that foundation going forward.”
Drago wants all Airmen to also walk away knowing the role personal actions play in maintaining readiness.
“Always remember being a good human plays a vital role in maintaining a professional force who can perform when called upon and now more than ever it’s critical for the defense of our nation,” said Drago.
Jamieson concluded the all call by describing his Why.
“When you put that patch on, as part of the 3rd Wing, you represent a legacy,” Jamieson said. “That’s my motivation. That’s my Why — it’s living up to the standards that those before me have set.”
Jamieson assumed command of the 3rd Wing in August 2022. He previously served as the vice commander of the 57th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Drago started his tenure as command chief in September 2021.