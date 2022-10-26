180615-F-ZZ999-0011.jpg

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caitlin Russell)




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDON, Alaska – Although the sky may appear empty, there are thousands of aircraft flying at any given time. Air Traffic Controllers have an essential mission: to keep planes flying safely and ensure their safe return.

The controllers from the 3rd Operations Support Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson face unique challenges. They are in charge of managing a complex airspace with many adjacent facilities and the only base in the Pacific Air Force with intersecting runways.



Tags

Load comments