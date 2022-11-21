JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 3rd Munitions Squadron developed effective practices to establish a method of building and transporting munitions in support of Agile Combat Employment while employing multi-capable Airmen during the Arctic Warrior exercise Nov. 15 -16.

Multi-capable Airmen refers to the ACE concept of training Airmen to do basic tasks outside of their usual specialty code in order to be more well-rounded. In the 3rd MUNS, Airmen in Munitions and Weapons career fields put these capabilities to the test by building rapid munitions packages and developing transportation mechanisms to ensure delivery to operating locations.



