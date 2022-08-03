Crew members from Bravo Co., 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2 Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division based out of Camp Humphreys, Korea engaged targets with two M274 rockets during aerial gunnery qualifications on the AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter on 24 April, 2022 on range 28, Fort Campbell, Ky., to complete their required annual certifications. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Beverly Roche, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade)
1st Lt. Ellis Johnson from 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts an Operations and Intelligence brief during Operation Lethal Eagle II with the crew members from Bravo Co., 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2 Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division on 24 April, 2022 on range 28, Fort Campbell, Ky., before conducting their aerial gunnery qualifications. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Capt. Edward Benedictus, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade)
Crew members from Bravo Co., 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2 Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division based out of Camp Humphreys, Korea engaged targets with 30MM ammunition during aerial gunnery qualifications on the AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter on 24 April, 2022 on range 28, Fort Campbell, Ky., to complete their required annual certifications. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Beverly Roche, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade)
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Twelve crewmembers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, based out of Camp Humphreys, Korea, conducted annual gunnery qualification for the first time in the Fort Campbell training area from April 22 – 26 during Operation Lethal Eagle II.
“We have definitely enjoyed our time out here with the 101st,” said Capt. George Ozga, a native of Sayreville, New Jersey, and commander of Bravo Co., 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2CAB, 2ID. “Due to resources and land availability in Korea, we are unable to hold our aerial gunnery; so we temporarily relocate to various locations in order to complete our annually required training.”
With limited resources and land availability, 2nd CAB sends its crewmembers on a temporary duty assignment to various bases located in the United States, said Capt. George Ozga, a native of Sayreville, New Jersey, and commander of Bravo Company, 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd CAB. While on TDY, the Soldiers are attached to aviation brigades who support their annual aerial gunnery qualifications. This exercise marks the first-time 2nd CAB was attached to the 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
“It’s been a great experience working with 2-17.” Ozga said, “We are currently attached to Charlie Troop. They have been very accommodating, and a great host to our crews, treat us as one of their own.”
The crewmembers assigned to 2nd CAB in conjunction with 2-17 Cav. Reg., 101st CAB, completed aerial gunnery tables four through six, eight and nine.
“We are excited to have 2nd CAB join us from Camp Humphreys to qualify on AH-64E Apache attack helicopters aerial gunnery.” said Lt. Col. Tony Fuscellaro, commander of 2-17 Cav Regt. “The aircrews performed outstanding, and gave us a fresh perspective on our training. This was also a great opportunity to increase interoperability within our formations in preparation for future large scale combat operations.”
Each of these tables are conducted during the day and night. During these qualifications pilots must complete a total of 10 tasks per table, that include engaging stationary and moving targets with 30mm ammunition and M274 rockets.
All 12 2nd CAB crewmembers qualified and have returned to Camp Humphreys.
The 101st CAB is taking part in Operation Lethal Eagle II, a division-wide training exercise that began April 22 and continues through May 13. The purpose of this operation is to build upon lessons learned in Operation Lethal Eagle I while conducting operations across dispersed locations to increase readiness for contingency operations and setting conditions for future operations.