Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Twelve crewmembers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, based out of Camp Humphreys, Korea, conducted annual gunnery qualification for the first time in the Fort Campbell training area from April 22 – 26 during Operation Lethal Eagle II.

“We have definitely enjoyed our time out here with the 101st,” said Capt. George Ozga, a native of Sayreville, New Jersey, and commander of Bravo Co., 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2CAB, 2ID. “Due to resources and land availability in Korea, we are unable to hold our aerial gunnery; so we temporarily relocate to various locations in order to complete our annually required training.”



Tags

Load comments