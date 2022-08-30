220720-F-FH810-1025

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Fire Department Lt. Daniel Juarez presents Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jason Hughes, a 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, with the Chief's Commendation Award, July 20, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The award recognized Hughes’ acts of heroism in subduing an unruly passenger on a civilian flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)

 Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jason Hughes, a 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, received the Chief’s Commendation Award from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Department July 20 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in recognition of a recent show of heroism.

Hughes’ Anchorage-bound flight turned turbulent when an unruly passenger sitting just a few rows behind him threatened to take the plane down.



