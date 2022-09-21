U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Brown, 673d Surgical Operations Squadron Surgical Services flight commander, presents the gear he used to complete the Iditarod Trail Invitational 1,000-mile ultramarathon, to Lt. Gen. David Nahom, Commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, during his immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2022. Nahom learned firsthand about the role the 673d ABW and JBER play in readiness and defense in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
U.S. Air Force Maj. George Okorodudu, foreground, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, greets U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, during his immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2022. Nahom learned firsthand about the role the 673d ABW and JBER play in readiness and defense in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force is welcomed by leadership of the 673d Force Support Squadron during his immersion visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2022. Nahom learned firsthand about the role the 673d ABW and JBER play in readiness and defense in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom participated in a 673d Air Base Wing immersion tour at JBER Sept. 14.
The immersion gave Nahom an opportunity to learn firsthand about the role the 673d ABW and JBER play in readiness and defense in the Arctic. He toured facilities, received briefings on innovative projects, met Airmen from various units and recognized outstanding performers.
In August, Nahom took command of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force. He is the senior military officer in Alaska, responsible for the integration of all military activities in the Alaskan joint operations area, synchronizing the activities of more than 21,000 active-duty and reserve forces from all services.
The tour kicked off with a visit to the Installation Incident Control Center, followed by a visit to the Iditarod Dining Facility, where Nahom had lunch with a group of Airmen and officers from each of the groups that compose the 673d ABW.
“I look forward to every opportunity to showcase what we do for the mission and demonstrate how proud we are of our team,” said Col. Dave Wilson, JBER and 673d ABW commander.” When we talk about protecting the homeland and projecting Joint forces, it’s our people that are here every day making that happen. Taking these opportunities to highlight who we are and how we contribute to the fight is extremely valuable.”
Nahom’s next stop was the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron Snow Barn, where members of the 773d CES and 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron discussed how they ensure the installation is safe for personnel to execute the mission during the winter snow season.
Leon Sutton, 673d LRS Heavy Equipment Repair supervisor, stressed the impact the squadron has on installation mission readiness, ensuring the continuation of base operations during the harsh winters. While at the Snow Barn, Nahom was given a tour of the latest innovations by Sutton’s team, such as new tub liners installed on snow blowers earlier this year that will last five to 10 years, as opposed to being changed annually.
The final stop was Camp Mad Bull, a 295-acre, training/exercise encampment, where U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Brown, a 673d Surgical Operations Squadron surgical nurse, greeted Nahom and discussed the 673d Medical Group’s innovations and ideas for ‘Below Zero Medicine’ — an initiative that will prepare medics to operate in extreme environments.
Brown said his plans include developing a patient-transfer sled that’s lightweight and portable, with its own microclimate, for use in the field.
“This will be a climate-controlled sled we can use to transfer patients to the next point of care,” said Brown.
Later in the week, Nahom spent time in the facilities serving service members and their families at JBER, such as the Arctic Oasis Community Center and Denali Child Development Center. He finished the week with the 673d Medical Group, touring the medical treatment facilities serving the JBER community.