JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom participated in a 673d Air Base Wing immersion tour at JBER Sept. 14.

The immersion gave Nahom an opportunity to learn firsthand about the role the 673d ABW and JBER play in readiness and defense in the Arctic. He toured facilities, received briefings on innovative projects, met Airmen from various units and recognized outstanding performers.



