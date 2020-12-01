The Alaska State Troopers General Investigations Unit responded, along with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and the Palmer Police Department, to investigate four deaths at two locations in the Mat-Su Valley early Monday morning. Troopers, with the assistance of the Anchorage Police Department and Wasilla Police Department, reported that they have taken a suspect into custody who is suspected in all four murders.
UPDATE: AST is now reporting that a man has been charged with four counts of homicide after allegedly shooting an adult, a teenager and two children. The identity of the suspect will be released after charges are formally filed.
At 3:12 a.m. Monday, AST received a report of the first shooting near the intersection of Sylvan Lane and Hollywood Road outside of Wasilla. Troopers report that 18-year-old Cody Roehl was killed and the suspect fled in a white Jeep Patriot. Then at 3:46 a.m., PPD received a report of gunshots and responded to discover the bodies of three family members at a residence on North Valley Way in Palmer. Upon arrival, PPD found 43-year-old Kimora, 10-year-old Sienna and 7-year-old Ellison Buster dead on scene.
The suspect in both shootings was determined to be the same person, and at 4:07 a.m., AST pulled over a white Jeep Patriot on the Glenn Highway near Mirror Lake.
“He was transported to AST Palmer post and will be remanded on charges relating to the deaths of the four individuals,” reads the AST Dispatch.
