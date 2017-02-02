Budding Industry: *BREAKING*

We have a big fucking problem, people. The problem is that we now tabled the option of having the opportunity to have onsite consumption at retail locations here in Alaska, as a direct result of “formatting failures by AMCO staff that resulted in deficient public notice.” Please note: Director Chambers explained that the public notice was deficient for the third time by the AMCO staff.

Pay attention, now, and keep your eyes and ears open. Something is wrong here. This was a potential regulation that was born out of the need to accommodate our large tourism industry. We have thousands of tourists that flock to our state every year and we in the industry expect those numbers to increase due to the fact that we have legal marijuana. You get Alaska and you get legal weed–for some people that sweetens the deal to travel to our state. This creates a tricky situation: Where do customers consume the product(s) they buy in local retail stores legally and safely? Certainly not legally in their hotel rooms or on their cruise ship or on the train. This potential regulation also affects residents who don’t have a legal space to consume. Think about folks that live in apartment buildings or parents who don’t want to smoke in their own homes or anyone who wants to have a legal toke with friends. So the cannabis community pushed for onsite consumption as a way to keep folks in the safe zone and not unnecessarily in trouble for consuming the legal substance.

Today at the Marijuana Control Board (MCB) meeting in Juneau it was decided in a 3-2 vote that it would not be sending this potential regulation back out for public comment due to the regulation being improperly noticed to the public by AMCO staff, three times, according to acting interim Director Sara Chambers. This means that this potential regulation is now dead in the water. Jana Weltzin, owner of JDW, LLC, a law firm that represents many marijuana businesses here in our state called me today and shared her thoughts on this matter: “Someone or some entity is trying to circumvent the MCB’s authority to make regulations regarding onsite consumption. I wonder how many other sections of the regulations have faulty public notice. My guess is none. At least none that have been deemed faulty enough to hold back any other of the regulations. Meaning, this specific regulation has gotten interesting treatment. It seems to me that three failures to properly notice the public was a very strategic maneuver. This definitely shakes the foundation of public trust in the historically corrupt history of Alaskan policy making that we have been trying to clean up.”

So, why the special treatment surrounding this regulation, you ask? We are watching straight corruption unfold right before our eyes. Not just across America, but right here in our home state as a direct result of our new administration. I called in to listen to the meeting in Juneau after getting the call from Jana and was lucky enough to catch the tail end of the flippant testimony by Mark Springer. He rambles on and cites “research” from 2010 that claims that there is no way to “safely” clear a room of smoke–he’s wrong by the way, there is technology that supports this? But what is most interesting to me are his following observations on the possibility of Jeff Sessions being confirmed as our new Attorney General: “At this point in time we want to be very careful about what additional initiatives we take. We have a new administration in Washington; we have a new Attorney General who has made it quite clear that he is friendlier with the KKK than he is with marijuana. He thought the KKK were good guys until he found out that they smoke pot, that’s what he said. We don’t want to draw a whole lot of attention to what is going on in this state when it comes to marijuana. We don’t want a million people getting off the cruise ships in Juneau saying that they could smoke marijuana in our stores. We have a couple other new states that have gone legal, let’s see what Maine does and let’s see what they do. If the Attorney General is true to his word and he looks for a shredder to put some of this guidance memorandum in– remember the Cole Memorandum only applies to federal prosecutors, it doesn’t apply to federal law enforcement, I believe. It doesn’t apply to the FBI and it doesn’t apply to the DEA. So, we don’t want to be waving a red flag in front of federal law enforcement, at least not now.”

Now this is where you have to pay attention folks, he is encouraging us to stay silent. Put your head down and don’t make waves. Wrong. We will not stay silent in the face of opposition. “His comment that the new administrations pick for Attorney General loved the KKK prior to finding out they may use marijuana and using that as justification to not move forward with this sends this message to the public: Keep your head down and stay silent,” Jana tells me. “That is the wrong message to send to the general public right now. Silence doesn’t invoke change, silence invokes obedience and acceptance of shameful policies such as being approving of groups like the KKK. So, no, I don’t agree with his sentiment, I feel that we need to zealously protect our fellow citizens and our state rights.”

So, what now? It is time to continue to make some noise, folks. We need the cannabis community in Alaska to come together and share their support for safe and legal onsite consumption. According to a social media post made by Cary Carrigan, the Director of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association (AMIA), “We need to provide reasons and solutions to this problem, this is NOT an issue of more votes for or against an issue that can get pushed through the MCB. It is about convincing the members of the board that there are positive aspects of allowing it, and solutions to the questions of smoking marijuana in public retail locations. Can we as an industry show these people that we have solutions to this? We are going to have to begin a push for this, and the only way to do that is provide them the solutions for our industry. Why? Because they just tabled onsite consumption in a 3-2 vote.”

Write the MCB at marijuana@alaska.gov. Be informed, be kind and be logical. Do not sit and be silent. More to come on this, I promise.