Budding Industry

It’s early in the afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 12, as I walk into the Office of Economic and Community Development to meet with Erika McConnell. I ain’t gonna lie, ya’ll, I was nervous. I know I have the skills to pay the bills, so it’s rare I noticeably waver in difficult situations. My most recent column was released the same day of our meeting and in that column I detailed our first interaction over municipality involvement in giving the green light to local marijuana businesses to operate. I didn’t know Erika personally before our meeting, but I had an idea of what she was about when it came to the agenda she was pushing. I was about to be proved wrong.

She greets me in the lobby of her office and, clearly, she’s not happy.

She motions for me to follow her into her office, where we sits down and starts talking. Erika explains to me that her job “revolves mostly around coordinating the municipal process of implementing our state marijuana regulations to get commercial marijuana facilities up and running in the MOA.” She’s also the one that reviews the MOA packets that go before the assembly, making sure that the MOA is comfortable with the suggestions going forth to the assembly. We discuss several topics that are causing issues for new marijuana businesses in Anchorage, including Title 2–a 700-page document that is one piece of this puzzle–Special Land Use Permits, Change of Use Permits and the lack of preparation on the MOA side to accommodate this new industry, as well as the lack of resources the MOA has to work with to support the industry.

Through our conversation, I can tell that Erika is obviously passionate about the work she does and I find myself feeling bad about how I perceived her feelings towards the industry. “I have to tell you that the attitude coming from the Assembly and the Administration has been very positive when it comes to getting this industry up and running. I have seen and heard from people that accuse the Anchorage Assembly and the city of Anchorage as trying to delay this industry from happening, but I have yet to see any of that. I also want to tell you that I feel that I have done everything in my power to assist this industry in establishing itself by helping to solve problems in the system that have been identified and brought to my attention. I don’t think that my message I wanted to give to the public matched my tone and that’s my mistake, but I do support and encourage this industry.” She goes on to tell me that she has always had an open-door policy and welcomes anyone to come to her with questions surrounding the MOA application process or help finding appropriate business locations in this this highly regulated industry.

For those struggling through this process, access the resources you have at hand. It could make all the difference in the outcome of your story.

My discussion with Erika was very helpful. The takeaway from it being, these issues are not just impacting the marijuana industry in Anchorage, they’re impacting any new business that wants to open within the MOA. Yes, we are a highly regulated industry–more regulated than any other–but it’s what we asked for and the only thing we can do about it now is figure out how to make it work for us. Or we can bail on doing business within the MOA and set up shop elsewhere. The choice is yours.

Overall, I have good news and I have bad news. Good news is, I do not believe that we are dealing with a conspiracy theory, when it comes to navigating the MOA’s marijuana business process. Bad news is, we are working with a flawed system that is incredibly difficult to navigate, is lacking in infrastructure and is new to every MOA employee that touches it. This opens the door to confusion, mistakes and personal misinterpretations that can influence people’s work. This breeds chaos among those that don’t understand or just accept the changes. But there are people working to further this industry outside of those directly involved.

Don’t lose hope, ya’ll, I promise that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I’ll let it shine for you all next week.