6 Questions for Arctic Herbery

Questions: The Anchorage Press

Answers: Brian Thrope

How did you get into the Alaska cannabis scene?

I was stimulated by the amount of chaos that I saw when it went legal in Seattle. I happened to be there on the first day it was legal and saw how crazy it was. I knew at that moment that I wanted to be a part of it happening in Alaska.

What was it like being the first weed shop open in Anchorage?

It was the chaos and excitement that I expected after watching it happen in Seattle.

What kind of products are you currently carrying? What cultivators are supplying your store?

We are currently selling clones, from our own crops, flower product from both our cultivation and from Black Rapids in North Pole and edibles from Frozen Budz in Fairbanks.

How do you feel about the sequence of events that followed after you "gave out" free cannabis during an event at your store? Do you think the media have anything to do with the consequences resulting from that?

No comment.

What is your vision for the future of Arctic Herbery?

I’d like to be a boutique type of operation with quality pot, edibles and clones. I'd like to add on to the back and create a larger grow and possibly another retail store down the line.

What are your hopes for the cannabis industry in Alaska?

I hope that the stigma goes away, there are so many people that still think the sky is falling because it's legal now.