Budding Industry Podcast
January 30, 2017 - 10:35 PM
#2
In this week's Budding Industry Podcast we sit down with "Budding Industry" columnist Whitney Branshaw and talk about a proposed city ordinance to ban weed discounts for active duty military and news from Enlighten Alaska and Greatland Ganja. We also wrap up the final part in Whitney's "Mo Muni, Mo Problems" series.
Produced by Ammon Swenson
Music by Alkota Beats