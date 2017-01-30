Previous article

Budding Industry Podcast

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Published 5 hours ago
Last updated 5 hours ago
Read so far

Budding Industry Podcast

January 30, 2017 - 10:35 PM
Weed
Multimedia
Ammon Swenson

#2

In this week's Budding Industry Podcast we sit down with "Budding Industry" columnist Whitney Branshaw and talk about a proposed city ordinance to ban weed discounts for active duty military and news from Enlighten Alaska and Greatland Ganja. We also wrap up the final part in Whitney's "Mo Muni, Mo Problems" series.

Produced by Ammon Swenson

Music by Alkota Beats

Copyright © 1992-2015 Anchorage Press.