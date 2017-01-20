Previous article

Budding Industry Podcast

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Published 21 hours ago
Last updated 20 hours ago
Read so far

Budding Industry Podcast

January 20, 2017 - 6:48 PM
Weed
Multimedia
Ammon Swenson

Pilot Episode

Photo by Joel Adams

Welcome to the "Budding Industry Podcast" where we talk with our "Budding Industry" columnist Whitney Branshaw about what's happening with legal weed in the Last Frontier.

This week Whitney tells us about what's been going since retail pot shops have opened and about her multi-part series "Mo Muni, Mo Problems."

Produced by Ammon Swenson

Music by Alkota Beats

 

Copyright © 1992-2015 Anchorage Press.