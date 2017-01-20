Time to readless than
Budding Industry Podcast
January 20, 2017 - 6:48 PM
Pilot Episode
Welcome to the "Budding Industry Podcast" where we talk with our "Budding Industry" columnist Whitney Branshaw about what's happening with legal weed in the Last Frontier.
This week Whitney tells us about what's been going since retail pot shops have opened and about her multi-part series "Mo Muni, Mo Problems."
Produced by Ammon Swenson
Music by Alkota Beats