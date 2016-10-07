Budding Industry

The question that never fails to come up when folks ask me about the recent cannabis news in our state is this: Yo, Whit! What’s up with retail stores opening?

Good question, friends. Good question.

We have had some significant delays in the way our regulations have rolled out. As well as unseen hurdles businesses would have to clear before actually opening a storefront in their community. There are legit answers behind these delays, but before we address that we need to shed light on the reality of how our state has navigated drafting these regulations and examples of other states that have come before us.

When we look to other states that have also opted to legalize recreational use, we see that every one of those states already had the infrastructure to support the new market.

What infrastructure you ask?

They had legal medicinal marijuana laws drafted to include the already operating medicinal dispensaries in their states. This means they also had cultivators, testing facilities, edible milligram limits and a system to pay your taxes from a cannabis business. Ya’ll get the picture right? The shit was already lined out for them. We do not have said privilege. Our medicinal marijuana laws did not allow provisions for dispensaries (we will know them as retail stores). You think you’re excited about a legal market with a place to buy safe product? Imagine how grateful a medicinal card holder is.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that we are the only state that has allowed for public comment on said regulations. Every other state was handed their regulations along with a start date and told to make it work, without any input from the community. When you support public commentary you also end up supporting the time it takes to get through the process. This means you have to be patient. I read the regulations and participated in public comment. Talk about a serious task to take on, but walking that talk left me with a healthy respect for the opportunity to share my thoughts and concerns, and those who spoke up help write history. That’s something to be proud of.

We also need to acknowledge the Alaska Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) is grossly understaffed. With our current budget crisis the state is on a hiring freeze and this means that the staff that has been requested by the AMCO office can’t get hired without a waiver from the state. Want to know how long a waiver to replace an employee that quit his job at AMCO sat on the chief of staff to Governor Walker’s desk? Seven weeks. Seven wasted weeks, and all he had to do was sign it.

Does this bother you like it bothers me? If so, call your legislators and tell them you want to see the hiring freeze lifted so we can support the potential of large revenue generated from this industry. With only a handful of employees sifting through hundreds of applications the state has received for the cannabis industry, we are bound to run up against a wall.

We can jump from lack of infrastructure, to the time it takes to sift through public comment, to lack of staff moving through the paperwork right over the hurdle that folks face after they get the approval for their license: their own local government.

The Municipality of Anchorage rules everything when it comes to legal sales. No joke y’all. They hold the keys to the entire industry at the moment due to the fact that Anchorage houses two of our testing facilities. Without the approval of testing facilities by local government we can’t test the product that will be sold in retail locations.

I reached out to my friend Kim Kole for some insight on how she is navigating the regulatory process in Anchorage. Kole is the owner or Raspberry Roots LLC. Raspberry Roots is a retail location that will open this winter. Kole also holds a commercial cultivation license and plans to supply her retail location with her own product in due time. “In Anchorage Municipality Title 21, there are zoning regulations that makes existing properties in our city hoping to become new cannabis businesses unable to comply, making parking and electricity the main issues,” Kole told me. “That’s right folks; some businesses might not be able to operate strictly because of parking spaces. There are ways to work around this such as getting a non-conforming allowance, but they are time-consuming and we have to be patient. We have to abide by these regulatory processes just like everyone else.”

Kole says her state application for a her license was a cakewalk compared to the process with the municipality, but brings the conversation full circle when she points out the lack of infrastructure we have when it comes to this industry. “We are an instant gratification generation, people are quick to cry foul when it comes to not getting what they want quickly. I always try to remind myself that there is a process that takes time involved in all of this and that everyone is doing the best that they can.” Kole is confident that her retail location will be approved by the municipality and assembly next month, and looks forward to opening and operating a business that will sustain itself.

So when you run into me on the street and ask, “Yo Whit, what’s up with retail?” The answer is this: It hinges on testing facilities being able to open their doors and test product that will be on the shelves. Without testing we do not have regulation and we do not have legal sales. Right now there is legal product ready to be tested and sold from only a few commercial cultivation facilities in the state, and that includes Greatland Ganja’s fall harvest—the first to be done in the state. It also depends on how fast these retail businesses that have gotten their state licenses approved move through their local government. Trust that there are countless people working toward this goal.

When we’re talking dates we can safely bet on retail locations across the state being open by Thanksgiving, and several more to follow into the New Year.

Nothing worth doing ever comes easy. Growing marijuana is hard work. Creating a whole new industry is hard work. For all of you that have had a hand in this movement don’t let a timeline get the best of you. Take a toke, look up at the sky and exhale. Remember that we’re almost there and reflect on how far we’ve come.

