Budding Industry

Last year there was $5.4 billion in legal marijuana sales in the United States. At this time, there are only four states with legal recreational marijuana laws. There are another 26 states that have legal medicinal marijuana laws. Multiple states are on track to introduce initiatives to legalize recreational and medicinal cannabis this year as well. Yet, the question remains: why are we still talking about prohibition when we can have regulation?

When we voted to legalize recreational cannabis in Alaska, we also voted for communities to opt out of the industry through their local government. If a community decides to opt out, they also opt out of any possible revenue that is generated by the industry and they opt into the already existing black market. We currently have some of the most potentially prominent pot communities in the state working to prohibit such efforts.

For example, the Mat-Su Borough, home of the infamous Matanuska Thunderfuck strain, is set to vote on a borough-wide ban on October 4, 2016. The Kenai Peninsula Borough just certified the required amount of signatures needed to put a borough-wide ban on the October 2017 ballot, but only after they were given an extension to collect signatures when they failed to meet the first deadline.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough just announced they, too, are in the process of certifying signatures to put a borough-wide ban to vote in October of 2017. In August, there was already over 50 conditional land use permits issued in the Fairbanks North Star Borough alone.

Think of the economic impact that would have on small businesses and the community if they were forced to shut their doors next fall right as they begin to see the fruits of their labor. Aside from the economic impact, you also lose the vital opportunity for safe access to cannabis in your community. In this scenario, no one wins.

I got a chance to catch up with Tina Smith, one of five people spearheading the “Say No to Prohibition in the Valley” campaign. The idea behind the social media driven campaign is to hype voter turnout in the proposed borough-wide ban on October 4. Smith is the President of the Matanuska Valley Cannabis Business Association (MVCBA). She’s also a small business owner in her community. The MVCBA is a non-profit organization that has partnered with M. Thunderfund, a for-profit organization that runs “Say No to Prohibition in the Valley.” Their message is clear and examines both sides of the coin. When you vote no, you say yes to more jobs in the community, economic growth, safer neighborhoods and a reduction in criminal black market activity. You also say yes to a regulated and taxed product. When you say yes to prohibition, you essentially endorse criminal activity, untested product and untaxed small business.

The argument behind the Mat-Su commercial ban is this: The numbers from Proposition 2 in the Borough showed that their community did not vote in favor of legalization. Smith offers a different perspective. She tells me, “we are very confident we will beat this vote. The cannabis community out here is alive and thriving and ready to continue to fight for what we voted for.” Starting September 19 through October 4, “Say No to Prohibition” will transport voters to the early voting center in Palmer in hopes of helping increase voter turnout. “Voter turnout in our last local election was abysmal,” Smith laments. “We don’t care who you’re voting for, or what your views are. We want to help get you there so your voice can be heard.” You hear that folks? Transportation to the exact spot you need to go to vote in your community. No excuse to not get out and vote, regardless of what side of the fence you sit on.

As we continue to move forward in navigating this new industry, we need to focus on the big picture. A big part of that is continuing to participate in the process, long after the yes vote for legalization has come and gone. Keep talking about your experiences with cannabis. Keep sharing your views on small business in our state. Keep talking to your local politicians about the potential you see in this industry. If you voted yes on Prop 2 for the regulation and taxation of marijuana in Alaska, then you also voted to help thwart the efforts of prohibitionists seeking to end an industry before it has even begun. Rally the homies and register to vote in your communities, y’all—especially my fellow, beloved generation of millennials. We are the most powerful voice in history when it comes to numbers and voting. We have the power to help support the marijuana industry by showing its true potential. Let us not lose sight of that.