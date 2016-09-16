One Neighborhood at a Time

As long as you have enough, it's tempting to take familiar foods for granted. After all, once you've escaped the supermarket aisle, one professionally baked loaf of bread is going to be pretty much like any other, right?

That's what I thought every time I saw Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop out at a farmers market: Oh, look. More bread. That's nice.

But then, one day, I found my way to one of their bakeries. It's hard to do that by mistake, because both are set back off major streets: The original in South Addition (just south of downtown) opened in spring of 2009 and the second bakery in Airport Heights (just south of Merrill Field) opened in the fall of 2015. With that kind of setup, the only way you survive is by fostering quality over quantity—and judging by the line of neatly parked cars that forms outside the Airport Heights bakery every day; they have plenty of both.

I'd walked in with high hopes for a sandwich, but it was almost 5 p.m. and they'd long since sold out. I settled for the next best thing: a gigantic chunk of focaccia ($6) topped with crumbled cheese, mushrooms and a smattering of salt.

The next day, I hedged my bets by heading for the bakery around noon and calling ahead first: Did they have any sandwiches left? Would they please hold a BLT for me? Yes, and yes. When I arrived to pick up my sandwich ($11) and one of their unorthodox sodas (Vignette Wine Country pinot noir, because everybody knows that goes with a BLT; $3) I saw that others had the same idea.

Most of them were heading out to dine at the line of tables set up against the sunny side of the building, but I chose to linger inside the equally sunny cafe area, with its sturdy, Mission-style blonde wood tables and chairs. There aren't a lot of power outlets in the walls here, and nobody had their nose buried in a laptop; apparently, you're expected to actually make eye contact and converse with your fellow human beings. That's novel—and nice.

I passed the time watching someone refill the cheerful, bright green and purple little free library outside. Meanwhile, I was discovering that sometimes bread does go beyond "just another loaf." The bread on my sandwich was soft on the inside—with just enough substance to linger on this side of chewy—with a perfectly substantial crust that was neither leathery nor crisp. I haven't had that sort of bread since living in Germany as a little girl.

Maybe I've been shopping at the wrong bakeries all this time, I mused as I finished up the sandwich. It's not that a BLT can be world-changing, exactly, and it hadn't even come with a side. But the combination and freshness of ingredients—including "lettuce" that was actually that green's much more interesting cousin, baby arugula—was just good, in a way that only someone who's ready to make the leap from tired, week-old Alaska grocery store produce to just-yanked-out-of-the-ground-last-night farmers markets can really appreciate.

On my second successful sandwich trip, I chose the mozzarella pesto with garden veggies, also $11. This turned into a delightful game of "guess the greens" as I ferreted out more arugula plus baby beet greens, tiny leaves of chard, fine shreds of some sort of onion—and something that I finally decided must be a thin sheet of kohlrabi—laid right on top of a hefty mozzarella slab. By then, I'd done some digging around on the Fire Island website and figured out what makes them (and their bread) special: They're seriously old school about their ingredients, sourcing based purely on quality, with an eye for organic and non-GMO when that's available.

I sampled a few more baked goods over the next week or two. Their scones ($3.75) are particularly good, coming in delightfully "non-stock" flavors like pear ginger, lemon raspberry or blackberry, einka and sage. (Einka is the trademarked name for a type of einkorn, an ancient variety of wheat.)

If you're not shopping for bread or a sandwich, though, the variety of options here—from snack bars to high-end brie cheese—can be bewildering. A friend put me on to the goodness that is Fire Island's goat cheese tart ($11), with drizzles of raspberry and a chocolate-rye crust that is nothing like the bitter rye flatbreads I sometimes ate during my teen years, for reasons that even I don't understand.

The only thing I didn't outright love was a chocolate cupcake ($4) that took the "cake" part of its description a little too seriously; the cake part was just fine, dense, soft and not too sweet, but the frosting made up for that by being too dense and too sweet—for me, anyway.

The goat cheese tart, in particular, was something I never would have thought to try on my own—I mean, come on; chocolate rye crust?—but now I'm ready to try anything Fire Island creates, because I know it'll be backed up by something that the owners actually tried and found good, instead of just ordering product lines to fill gaps and then seeing what sticks. That's how you build such an eclectic selection—and, I suppose, it's also how you build a neighborhood bakery.

Fire Island Bakeries

Fireislandbread.com

1343 G St., 569-0001 and 2530 E. 16th Ave., 274-0022

Open Wed.- Sun., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you're in the neighborhood (or even if you're not), Fire Island also teaches three-hour workshops ($90) on the art and science of baking, from croissants to macarons and basic sourdough; visit their website for a schedule.