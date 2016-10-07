The Clock is Ticking

Tick. Tick. Tick. That's the sound of some of Alaska's best mountain hikes fading into the near distance. Oh, they'll still be there, teasing us from their lofty perches—but they'll also be adorned with the avalanche hazard, gnarly weather, long hours of darkness and plain old slippery footing that winter brings.

Since the forecasters are saying we will—eventually—get some sort of winter this year, now is the time to enjoy those last brilliant, sunny days of fall on favorite mountain hikes, surrounded by the rich reds and oranges of late-season tundra. Case in point, the 5.3-mile hike to the Harding Icefield near Seward.

The trail to Harding Icefield is a stiff hike—you gain about 3,000 feet of elevation—although it was made recently easier, and longer, by the addition of a massive new switchback in the forested bottom half of the trail. But the massive icefield, which spawns some 40 glaciers in Kenai Fjords National Park (including the well-known Exit Glacier) also creates some unpredictable weather—and once snow starts piling up on the trail, avalanche hazard usually persists until June or even early July.

So, if you want to see one of Alaska's massive wonders at eye level, you'd better go soon. With the seasonal cruise ship crowds gone from Seward, you'll have the trail—which includes part of the flat walk toward Exit Glacier—almost to yourself. The half-mile of the trail coincides with part of the Exit Glacier trails; just follow the signs. After that, you'll hike about a mile uphill through the moss-clad temperate rainforest that characterizes coastal Southcentral communities like Seward and Girdwood, earning sweeping views out over the glacier flats below and a few opportunities to practice your boulder-scrambling skills over rough points in the trail.

Another half-mile and you'll hit Marmot Meadows—an open area with pretty views over the corrugated fall of blue ice that is Exit Glacier, and arguably the first, best turnaround point for anyone who's had enough. But the views only get better from here if you keep going, following a series of tundra switchbacks that are almost invisible unless you can see other hikers like tiny action figures, zig-zagging up the slope in front of you.

If you gut it out for one more mile you'll get great views of the icefield from the top of the cliffs, a series of natural promontories where people instinctively spread out, seeking a little solitude to admire the sprawling white blanket of ice and snow, a few jagged peaks just poking out from the surface. Even in mid-August there was still plenty of snow on the trail—compacted down into dense snowfields—but only after you cross into what I call the barren zone: Mind-bogglingly huge piles of ground-down rock left by the passage of the icefield's glaciers.

There are a few shallow, tumbling streams here—great refill opportunities, and if you have good balance you can cross on rocks without ever getting your feet wet. They're also good opportunities to refill your water bottles, as long as you remembered to bring some sort of water filter. Even in the fall, direct sun can be punishing—especially when you're hiking over compacted snow and right beside a massive field of ice that reflects the rays right back at you. Come to think of it, you'll probably want your sunglasses.

The snowfields that cross the trail here are a great equalizer, filling in the rolling swells of rock smashed by the glaciers' passage. It isn't until you turn the corner around a huge boulder or pile of black rock to find a deep well in the snow, carved out by a combination of sun and a surprisingly strong flow of meltwater, that you realize you can never be quite sure what lurks below the surface.

Five miles from the trailhead you'll see the emergency shelter: a tiny, wonderfully sturdy cabin with the guts removed, made of dark, weather-beaten wood that blends in beautifully with the moonscape of dark, glacier-tumbled rock that pokes from the snow. The fact that there's a shelter on top of a hike in Alaska—one of the nation's last, great bastions of "You're on your own buddy"—tells you something about the weather here, as does the number of messages and names carved into the wood. Obviously, folks have had plenty of time here to contemplate their navels and their legacy.

If you've made it this far, it would be a crying shame to stop before you get to the last lookouts over the glacier, just a quarter-mile further down the trail. It's surreal to perch atop the highest "peak" in this rocky wasteland, watching the tiny figures of other hikers silhouetted against the ice and, down below, the bright autumn colors of the mountainside.

You could stop at any point on this trail, from Marmot Meadows on up, and go home feeling happy and accomplished. But seeing this place where three worlds come together—snow, ice and growing things not so far behind you—is something that every hiker should do at least once. And although I hate to be gloomy, the icefield is shrinking fast; scientists say that in the last five years, it's lost the equivalent of a five-story building in height.

Hopefully Harding Icefield will be around for a good long while yet, but one thing's for sure—with the season closing out and the visitor center closed, you don't have many more chances to see the 2016 version of this trail before it becomes a virtual no-go zone because of snow and winter weather. So if you see a sunny day coming your way, better grab it.

Harding Icefield Trail

Distance: 5.3 miles one-way (This is measured from the visitor center; the Icefield trail actually begins about 0.5 miles into the Exit Glacier trail. Just follow the trail signs.)

Elevation gain: 3,100 feet

Trailhead directions: From Anchorage, take the highway south to Seward. Shortly before town, look for the turnoff onto Herman Leirer Road, which your GPS might think is Exit Glacier Road. From there, it's a short drive to the Visitor Center, which serves as the trailhead for both the Harding Icefield trail and a much easier series of loops on the flats below Exit Glacier.