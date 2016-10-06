The presence of a plot. The presence of non-white people. A message. Ruin and Rose departs abruptly from the traditional ski porn genre, attempting to meld transcendent scenery with cinematographic artistry. It isn’t the first ski movie to explore whether ski art is possible: Sweetgrass Productions first explored this terrain, but Ruin and Rose is the first attempt by an established commercial production house. Ben Sturgulewski—born and raised in Alaska—wrote and directed the film, taking his experience from Sweetgrass and amplifying its effects with the capacity of the much larger company Matchstick Productions.

The movie’s plot line is fairly simple: After an anthropogenic environmental apocalypse, a small group of children survive in the ruins of a town, scavenging leftover cans of beans and living off the last drops of water flowing through an old hose from the town’s last reservoir. Amidst the sands that have inundated a formerly verdant landscape, the movie’s protagonist finds a snow globe with the enigmatic phrase “Xanadu” inscribed on it. This bauble is the portal to realm of mystery and magic, otherwise known as creation. From the perspective of the present, Ruin and Rose’s hypothesized apocalypse seems distant and improbable. You might have a different perspective if your farm on the Sahel was being overwhelmed with the implacably advancing sands of the Sahara, or if you were a Los Angeles municipal planner budgeting for the cost of drinking water desalinization. Those things are happening.

It still snows in Alaska, however, so the film also has exquisite shots of skiers in the Tordrillos, skinning and booting up the flanks of mountains before descending spines and couloirs. The Tordrillos make cameos midway through the movie and in a euphoric sequence at the end. The mountains may not remember us, but they offer redemption. I asked director Ben Sturgulewski some questions about Rose and Ruin:

You're well known for beautiful cinematography, and producing Sweetgrass films seemed to give you the freedom to produce the movies that you wanted to make. What was the transition like producing this film for MSP—did you retain the same artistic control and influence over the movie?

A few friends and I started Sweetgrass out of college, and it was always the outsider company, the underdog. We hustled pretty hard to make those films with very little, but at the same time, because people didn't expect much (or know what to expect), we definitely had a lot of leeway to push our films in unexpected directions, and people would still still (hopefully) accept them. Taking on a project for Matchstick was a whole different beast. They have been making films for 23 years and have this pedigree and formula, and people have very defined expectations of what they're going to get when they sit down for one of their films. This was definitely intimidating when coming in to direct. Ultimately though, they hired me because after 23 years, they wanted to try something new and wanted to break out of that formula a bit. And if I told them that if we were going to make it different, I wanted to make it really, really different. And they were incredibly accommodating in letting someone take over the reins of such an untraditional vision. They really went for broke, and time and again I would come to them with what I thought would sound like a pretty impossible, outlandish idea that they would never bite on (like shooting our ski film in Namibia), and they would say “Okay. Let's make it happen.”

In the end I would say I did retain much of the artistic control of the film, more than I would have expected. And I have to say it was really brave of them to go out into such uncharted waters with a film that is incredibly different from any ski film made before ... it’s a vulnerable position to knowingly put yourself in and definitely not the easy way to do things when you're that established. Now that the film is out, I've found it is a very divisive film for hardcore fans because of this, who come in with 20+ years of expectations ... but I think we're all very proud of creating a film that takes chances and offers something that hasn't been seen before.

The premise of this movie could be seen as an environmental fable, which makes a lot of sense to anyone who is witnessing climate change in Alaska. Could you comment on growing up here and witnessing a pace of climate change that people in the Lower 48 might have a hard time viscerally understanding (unless they lost their homes in Katrina, Sandy)?

The effects of climate change on a personal level are certainly very subjective to the person's experience, and probably tempered by a little bit of nostalgia of 'how things used to be'. That said, for me, I think I see it everywhere. I remember massive car-deep snowstorms and constant snow in places in the Aleutians that rarely hold snow these days. Some glaciers in Southcentral are tiny compared to how I remember them as a kid (and I'm not that old!). More recently, having been making snow-oriented films around the world for the last 10 years, I have really begun to notice it more directly, as it immediately impacts my work (and snow-riding pleasure) on a daily basis. Even 10 years ago, in Alaska and Canada and Japan, it seemed like the snow held longer. It would stay colder longer after a storm. These days, more and more, when we get a storm, we often have only a small window to film in it before it warms up to slop. The past three winters in particular I have seen this time and time again. 'For sure' storms in 'for sure' zones would be great for one day and then immediately go to slop ... I'd say this happened on almost every trip this year. As mentioned, nostalgia plays a factor here, but I know that 10 years ago we weren't dealing with this nearly as much. It is absolutely affecting my work very directly, and making a big dent in the entire ski industry.

So what if it stops snowing at sea level, or 1,500 feet in Alaska? Ethically and aesthetically, either in an abstract or more tangible sense, does it matter if people can experience winter on skis without getting in a helicopter to fly up to it? Do you think there will be snow in Turnagain Pass 20 years from now, or will the snow line have risen so much that backcountry is the domain of those who can buy heli rides?

This is a great question and really kind of what the core of Ruin and Rose is all about. Typical environmental films or docs generally look at these big external problems in the world. They identify a problem out there, and the better ones hopefully offer a way to work towards a solution. This film takes a bit of a different route and hypothesizes that all those massive problems are a given, and have already happened to their worst degree—that we're past the point of no return into environmental apocalypse. No more winter, no more water. Once those big external issues are deemed unresolvable, I think we're left with more of an internal question, an internal human struggle ... what does/did nature mean to us? Without it, what do we have left? That's the essence of nostalgia, and sometimes its really difficult to see the true value in something until its gone. Ruin and Rose doesn't have any answers to the big external questions of how to stop environmental problems, but it does ask some of these more internal, human questions, that hopefully will get people thinking and help remind them of why they value nature and the environment, and what that experience means to them ... that it really is a redemptive force, and can define our reason to exist and keep carrying on. In the end, I think the message is that even after everything is gone, what we're still left with is human perseverance, and a childlike capacity for wonder for the world around us. And that is a source of hope even if the world seems to be falling apart ... that idea that maybe even if we did our best but still blew it, the kids of tomorrow might be able to get it right. That strayed pretty far from your original question, so bringing it all back ... I'm no climate scientist, and I don't know if there will be enough snow in 20 years for people to go backcountry touring. But I do think connecting with nature is an essential part of the human experience and keeps us afloat in ways that we can't begin to comprehend. I think it’s really important to make sure that we continue to value that connection and find ways for everyone to access it. Who knows what the challenges to that will be in the near to long term future ... maybe we'll end up skiing on sand. But I like to have hope that we as human beings can recognize the importance of snow, of winter, of the environment—and continue to let it inspire us, and do our best to keep it alive.

Your soundtracks are the best in the industry. Talk about the creative process for pairing skiing and music.

Finding the right music is always the best and worst part of making a film. You're always looking for exactly the right track, and it has to meet a million standards: right tempo, right lyrics, right structure, right overall vibe ... oftentimes you'll spend a whole week searching for a song until your ears bleed. There's always the right one, though. Then once you find it, the fun begins, and you actually have to try to license it, which oftentimes with bigger artists is utterly impossible. Its an agonizing process. But I love diving into the edit with a good song, figuring out how to best harness the emotion of it and wrap it around the footage you have. It becomes this weird dance with the images and the music, trying to figure out where the one can best amplify the other. It's almost like putting together a puzzle, and sometimes the pieces fall together and sometimes you're pulling out your hair. But it’s such a fun and essential part of the process, and finding that perfect track can really inject you into that world, and really make you feel the skiing, I think. This film offered a particularly interesting challenge, because all the narrative sections used an original score. We found an Argentinian guy named Joaquin Gomez and he put together an original soundtrack that I really love. It was challenging for me, because usually with a ski film, you start with the track and lay the images on top of it, as mentioned above. With the narrative sequences, I cut all the images together and then Joaquin brought them to life with his music. That turned into an entirely different form of dance, honing in his sound through various revisions. Ultimately it’s a much more collaborative approach, which was both very difficult and highly rewarding.

Ski movies have a construct: Bros whose first names become brands, pontificating inarticulately about why they love pow. More recently, the larger film houses like Teton Gravity Research will find a token woman to put in each movie. Artistically, that doesn't make for a great movie. And at some level the reason anyone loves skiing powder is hard to articulate. Why we love non-motorized backcountry isn't any easier to explain. So how do you not just get away from the rather boring bro-worship, TGR style, and make something that visually captivating but also has something with a plot line, which might even begin to explore humans' connection with wilderness? And, why do we see more at the speed of skinning compared to snowmachining?

That's a big question, and I think there are probably a few answers in the above. I guess, for me, I don't really look at skiing (I'll use skiing as a stand-in word for snowboarding, and any outdoor pursuit really) as just a physical action and just a way to get your adrenaline fix. That's an essential element to it, of course—its really fun. But I think there's a deeper component to it as well, a side that often gets overlooked in the wash of pure adrenaline and superhuman feats. Skis are a tool to access the environment and nature, these essential elements of our existence and history that are getting more and more difficult to feel and remember in our digital age. Skiing is a way to reconnect, to ground yourself, to remember the simplest satisfactions of natural beauty and physical movement. That magic. That is the real reason I think most of us connect with skiing. Most of us will never huck a 100-foot cliff, but we can all relate to quiet moments spent in nature. For me, that's the universal aspect of skiing and what I like to try to tap into with my films ... just how important that side of the sport is. I think a lot of people grew up watching these pure huck films, but as they grow up and think about their relationship with the sport a bit more, they start to gravitate towards a more balanced way of skiing and hopefully a more balanced ski film. To that end, back to the original question: I think when I start making a ski film there are a million ideas boiling in my head, but usually there is a core kernel of an idea, a simple question about the nature of skiing and the world that wants to be explored, that lies at the center. With Valhalla, I think it was “what did winter look like through the eyes of a child?” With this film, it was 'what would we do in a world without water or winter?'. You take that question and you build a whole universe around it. I think just by going into a film with these kinds of questions on your mind, you're bound to find yourself in some very interesting and unexpected places.

If you demand exquisite production, a soundtrack almost divinely matched to the movie’s action, and panning shots that will rip tears out of the most wind-hardened faces, you will find it in Ruin and Rose. What you won’t find is equally important: Vacuous philosophizing by bros, an interminable litany of ski spectacles. If you want pornography, it’s online. Ben Sturgulewski has made a movie.

Ruin and Rose shows at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at UAA’s Wendy Williamson Auditorium (3211 Providence Dr.)