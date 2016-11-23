Politics Isn’t a Spectator Sport

Americans have hit the streets protesting President-elect Donald Trump’s ideology and yet another election determined by the Electoral College and not the popular vote.

David Duke—former head of the Ku Klux Klan—cheered when Donald Trump named Steve Bannon campaign CEO. Trump just appointed Bannon chief strategist. Republican John Weaver—presidential candidate John Kasich’s top strategist—tweeted “The racist, fascist extreme right is represented footsteps from the Oval Office.”

While running the Breitbart website, Bannon said he wanted it to be the platform for the Alternative Right, or Alt-Right, which advocates white nationalism, religious bigotry and trashes women and nonwhite immigrants. Bannon said: "Birth control makes makes women unattractive and crazy." His second wife said he pulled at her neck and wrist. when they argued about money. Police witnessed red marks around her neck and wrist. She said Bannon threatened her and their children. Domestic violence charges were dismissed when she didn’t show up for his trial. She accused Bannon of anti-Semitism, also shown on his website.

Trump—who built political support questioning President Obama’s citizenship and promising jobs he knows aren’t coming back—is normalizing racism, non-consensual fondling of women and religious bigotry. The struggle for civil rights has been long and hard. Do we want to go backwards?

Award-winning journalist Chris Hayes showed how the Alt-Right portrayed Hillary Clinton as sharing their views to suppress non-Caucasian and Muslim votes. Emails of John Podesta—Clinton’s former campaign manager—show racist spam sent to him not from him. Stories that appeared on bogus news sights at Alt-Right outlets with headlines like “October Surprise,” and “Wikileaks Bombshell: Wikileaks Reveals Hillary’s Racist Remarks About Blacks.” Chris Hayes called it the “weaponized use of disinformation online,” and the “most destructive and successful act of criminal political sabotage conducted against one campaign probably in the history of this country.”

We have a 14th Amendment right to equal justice, including the right to free and fair elections. Those rights have been violated. What are we going to do about it?

Our history shows reformers uniting, springing into action, winning despite special interests. Americans of the 19th century faced far more formidable obstacles than we do. Some abolitionists died trying to free enslaved people. Exploited workers formed unions to get higher wages, safer conditions, an end to child labor and a 40-hour work week. Exploited farmers formed the grange movement to fight railroads’ monopoly, beginning the populist movement. The progressive movement followed, leading to Republican “trustbuster” Teddy Roosevelt, and his Democratic cousin FDR’s reforms, like Social Security and unemployment insurance.

Women went out in public to speak, organized—and gained—the right to vote. “Nellie Bly” wrote exposes, even feigning madness to be committed to an insane asylum so she could exposé conditions there. “Muckrakers” exposed filth in slaughterhouses. A horrified public demanded action and got the Pure Food and Drug Act passed. The fledgling environmental movement helped establish our great system of national parks.

Working and middle class Americans fought to take control of their government away from party bosses, leading to reforms such as the direct election of senators, initiative, referendum, recall of state officials and the primary. Reformers of the 19th and early 20th centuries educated themselves and others, organized and took action. They didn’t expect to involve high percentages of the country. A few organized before the telephone existed and moved mountains.

We have far more powerful tools than they did: Not just the free press, but the internet and social media. Today, committed people go to lots full of horses bound for slaughterhouses—take photos and get histories—and post on rescue websites. If doomed horses can be rehabilitated with hard work, caring and a little money, isn’t democracy worth as much?

What’s the alternative? The U.S. Supreme Court isn’t supposed to choose the president. They did. In Bush v. Gore, they prevented a ballot recount. Remember how many Republicans said they had to support Trump because the new president would choose so many justices?

Some Michigan cities lost the right to self-government. The Governor appointed “emergency managers” to bypass elected mayors and city councils. Managers gave private developers parks for a pittance. In 2011, Pontiac’s manager put City Hall and all other municipal property up for sale. Think it can’t happen here? Alaska’s far more isolated, we’ve given oil companies billions of dollars worth of our oil and we’re on the verge of bankruptcy.

Another emergency manager tried to save money by changing Flint’s water source from good Lake Huron water to the notoriously polluted Flint River. Lead and other pollutants made people sick and can retard children’s brain development. So much corrosion ruined pipes. Some Flint people drive their children to another city for weekly baths; they’ve been drinking bottled water for two years now.

President Obama said:

The American people have spoken.” Yes, we did. Most of us voted against Trump. The President’s doing his job trying to ensure a smooth transition. But it isn’t over yet. The Electoral College doesn’t meet until December 19. Trial for the fraudulent Trump University was delayed time and again. Trump settled two California class action suits for $21 million plus $4 million to settle with the New York Attorney General. Plaintiffs waited six-and-a-half years for justice.

Most people are willing to give Trump a chance. I’ve seen who he is all through the election. He’s the same person as a Republican that he was as a Democrat. He lies and manipulated for money and power and chose the Alt-Right to run his campaign because he shares their values.

Most have given up. Our founders didn’t when the world’s greatest empire tried to run roughshod over their rights. Sons of Liberty organized economic boycotts and other protests, and the fledgling press protested the Stamp Act. When General Gage tried to seize Massachusett’s stores of powder, Minutemen faced Redcoats at Lexington, chewed them up from Concord to Boston and won at Yorktown. That’s why we have a Second Amendment right to bear arms, for the purpose of organizing a militia.

Folks, we know how to organize and protest. None of the democracies we inspired has an Electoral College—their elections are determined by popular vote. Almost four million have signed a Change.org petition asking electors to abstain or vote for Hillary.

If they did, Congress could refuse to recognize the result. But major public pressure could still be applied, including a reminder that they’ll be accountable for theirs and Trump’s decisions in the next election. And, we need to have longer memories—remembering how they’ve thwarted public will in the past, giving us the greatest depression since the Great Depression—and vote.

We can remind them that Trump and the Alt-Right have tarred the Republican Party with their racism and misogyny and hold them accountable. We can tell them, in writing, that we don’t want our presidents chosen by the electoral interference of Russia's Putin and the Alt-Right; we don’t want our government shut down and the financial consequences of that little power play, and remind them of the ruinous financial consequences of George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq. We can demand national health care for everyone‚ including our injured veterans—and vote for it. We could have it for the same price as our currently vastly overpriced health care system and not pay such high rates for car insurance.

Politics isn’t a spectator sport. We have to become active if we want to keep the freedoms we have.

When Ben Franklin came out of the Constitutional Convention, he was asked what kind of government was created. He sad: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Can we?

Lois Gilbert is an Anchorage resident and former Republican. She worked as a journalist and as a college professor with an extended major and M.A. in history and minor emphasis in political science.