By now, everyone knows that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is putting up one hell of a fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). I won't go into the details. Instead I want to use their struggle as a lens to help us imagine our own power as Alaskans—how might we dismantle the hegemony of big oil and create a more equitable and enduring future for all.

For Alaskans, both Native and non-Native, the future is extremely uncertain. Our economic lives are bound by the chains of fossil fuel dependency. Even as oil production inevitably declines, the climatic changes that result from fossil fuel dependence are already wreaking havoc on Alaskan communities.

The physical reality is grim: Coastal villages washing into the sea, permafrost melting, forest fires on the rise, sea ice melting, subsistence food sources disappearing and the ocean acidifying. Add to this the political reality we now face: Authoritarian, racist, misogynist, climate change deniers are about to take control of the military, surveillance and security apparatuses of the United States. Many people are justifiably terrified.

It is easy to imagine the current reality proceeding into some hellish dystopian future. For many right now, it is much harder to imagine a future where we work together across the lines that divide us to address the most critical issues of our time.

Enter the Standing Rock Sioux. The stand they have taken is the continuation of 500 years of Indigenous resistance in North America. It is a fight for the survival of their people and the land and water upon which they depend. It is a stand against the rogue and ecocidal fossil fuel industry. It is a stand that illuminates and embodies a vision of a different future for all of us.

Indigenous resistance has a long history. What is changing now, is that more and more non-indigenous people are recognizing that the fight is essential not just for the survival of indigenous cultures, but for all of us. Our fates are bound together on this runaway train. This understanding is forging powerful new forms of collaboration. Indigenous rights, including treaty rights, the right to self-determination, tribal sovereignty and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are powerful political tools.

For centuries the United States government along with corporations—and the State of Alaska—have been ignoring these rights in the quest for land, resources and profit. When indigenous people stand up and demand that their rights be respected, they deserve support from the rest of us. The bigger the base of support for indigenous resistance, the harder it is for governments to ignore indigenous rights, and the more powerful they become in the defense of people, culture, and land.

The resistance of the Standing Rock Sioux has been an inspiration to a great many Alaskans. Dozens of Alaska Native peoples have joined indigenous people from all over North and South America in traveling to Standing Rock. They are spending time on the front lines of resistance. They bring this experience home when they return. On the streets of Anchorage and other Alaska cities, non-Native and Alaska Native peoples have been coming together in significant numbers to show their support for the Standing Rock Sioux.

When the Sioux called for a national day of action on November 15, a diverse group of about 50 Alaskans staged a sit-in inside the Fifth Avenue Mall in downtown Anchorage to block the entrance of a Wells Fargo bank; a major funder of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

By coming together with one voice, participants in this action amplified their collective power. There were similar actions in several other Alaska cities and more than 300 actions across the nation that day as well. It is important to know that the stand-off at Standing Rock is not happening in isolation. It is currently the most visible example of a phenomenon that spans North America and beyond. Indigenous people—fighting for their survival—are leading the way to a better future for all of us.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out in Standing Rock, but I'm even more curious to see how it plays out in Alaska. I'm standing with the Sioux.

Kirby Spangler is an organizer with Alaska Rising Tide. Based in Anchorage, Alaska Rising Tide is an all-volunteer group dedicated to confronting the root causes of climate change (and having fun doing it).