Love in the Last Frontier

When I was in college a good friend of mine began dating someone quite older than her, and it would be the beginning of the end of our friendship. The guy was a true gentleman, the kind who opened doors and pulled out chairs, and although there was a big age difference, their maturities reflected each other’s and they found common interests to share. But their relationship was dominated and strong-armed by my friend. He would often give into her demands of eating at high-end restaurants, and staying at the nicest hotels, while not thinking twice about the lack of compromise in their relationship.

I began noticing that although they seemed happy, there were aspects of their relationship that just made me cringe, and not in a “oh, they’re disgustingly cute,” kind of way. I noticed she was becoming increasingly verbally and emotionally abusive toward him. She wanted an open relationship, and although he had no desire to do so, he agreed in order to not lose her. She expected him to pay for her and her friends whenever they went out, and not just beer, but the best tequila bottle at the bar. Eventually it got to the point that I spoke up and tried to defend her boyfriend, by saying that I don’t think she treated him very nicely. Our friendship began to deteriorate.

On Valentine’s Day of that year she showed up at my door; she had broken up with her boyfriend and wanted me to know. At that point our friendship was quickly becoming a series of texts, and bailed-on plans, but the relationship had been weighing on her and I was glad that she had made a big step in letting a good thing go. I learned a lot from seeing that relationship though, and it taught me a few valuable lessons that I have carried forward with me into my own relationships. Primarily it was a sad example of what a relationship looks like without respect.

Respect is something that shouldn’t be bargained with. It should not be something that can be levied and weighed depending on the mood or the situation. I’ve found that the people in my life whom I most respect, I do so because they hold themselves to a higher standard. Part of the standard is treating everyone like they are valued, especially those they love most. Once respect is lost in a relationship it becomes abusive, not just because you no longer feel the need to treat this person with value, but because you lose the balance of being in a mutually-admired partnership.

After all, why are you in a relationship with someone that you can’t respect enough to not call names? Or constantly poke fun at what you perceive to be their failures and shortcomings? That’s not love, and that’s certainly not respect.

“There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind. The other is an outpouring of everything good in you—of kindness and consideration and respect—not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable. The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had,” said John Steinbeck.

Do you need love or break-up advice? Do you have a burning question about relationships, or a story that could help someone else? Send your questions and stories to alejandra@anchoragepress.com or mail them anonymously to 504 E. 5th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501.