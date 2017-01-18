Editor’s Note

In a December 2014 interview in the Press I called the Alaska Dispatch News a bunch of pussies. It was in response to someone at ADN telling fellow employees to unfollow and unfriend my yearly publication, Crude Magazine, on social media. I think that was instigated by a comment I made on Crude’s Facebook about how, at the time, ADN would not use the word “weed” in articles about weed. And, believing that any censorship is bad censorship, I took issue with this.

“How are they supposed to accurately report on the industry if they refuse to use its colloquialisms,” I thought.

Instead of considering how belligerent I might come off to other local journalists, I retaliated and attacked an entire institution. So, to everyone at ADN, I’m sorry. I’ve burned bridges before and, unless it’s absolutely necessary, I don’t plan on burning any more. There are a lot of journalists in Alaska, including previous editors at the Press, who have their own reasons for disliking ADN, I’m choosing not to be one of them.

The only reason people are so critical of ADN is because they’re the most visible newspaper in Alaska. And because of that, they get shit on constantly–just look at the comments under their Facebook posts. But the Press gets shit on too. Most people I know don’t even call the Anchorage Press by its name, they just refer to it as “that liberal rag.”

The truth is every newspaper has its faults. And many of those faults start from within.

When I took the job as editor at the Press–I shit you not–they didn’t have Microsoft Word. At least on the computers that editorial used. As far as I could tell, they used TextEdit. I had so many questions, but it was hard for me to articulate them. I didn’t know how to start a conversation about how important it is to have an efficient word processor on computers that are used to produce a newspaper.

I was lucky all this happened when the Press office was moving because I had a reason to work from home, where I had a computer with Word on it. Since 2013, I’ve been holed-up in my home office, working on Crude and, I thought, maybe, I had missed something in those three years. Like a new kind of word processor. Maybe Google Docs? It got to the point where I started asking editors I’ve worked with if they use Word. I asked Taylor Boyd, the Managing Editor at TransWorld SNOWboarding. “What else would we use,” he asked. “Yea, that’s what I thought,” I said. I told Tom Monterosso, the Editor at Snowboarder Magazine: “Holy shit. What do they use,” he asked. “TextEdit,” I told him. “Jesus,” he said. “Fuckin’ savages.”

“Alaska, man,” I conceded.

We’re always–at least–a little behind. It’s a symptom of our isolation. But that isolation is also what makes Alaska so great–it guards us from all the noise.

On Jan. 20, America will change. Some believe it’s for the better, some believe it’s for the worse. Whatever side of that spectrum you land on, there’s no denying that journalism is under attack, by fake news organizations and by the president-elect.

News is a vital part of democracy; it allows us to make informed decisions. Any obstruction to this should be viewed as un-American. So, as long as I’m at the Press, we will not go out of our way to pick a fight with another news organization because I think attentions can be better spent producing good content than a pissing match.

And, just so you know, the Press has Word now.

Cody can be reached at cody.liska@anchoragepress.com