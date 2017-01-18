While You Were Tweeting

On Jan. 20, I will be celebrating the 28th birthday of my sister, a mother to two beautiful daughters I am lucky enough to call my nieces. On that same day, across the country in Washington D.C., a limousine will make its way from the White House to the Capitol under a sea of clouds.

Inside, a juxtaposition of leadership.

Political rivals? More like enemies.

“He is not fit to be commander-in-chief and he’s certainly not fit to lead the world’s greatest democracy,” Obama said of Trump while campaigning for Hillary Clinton last October.

“We can't let this happen,” Trump tweeted after Obama won reelection in 2012. “We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!”

They will sit together in the same way Barack Obama shared the presidential motorcade with George W. Bush on the way to his own inauguration in 2008. That was a peaceful transfer of power; a true testament to those faded pieces of parchment that have led America on its journey toward creating a more perfect union.

We tend to surprise ourselves, don’t we? You would think that by now we would be used to the great swinging pendulum of American politics. But still the arguments over Facebook persist. The end of the world is nigh.

And yet, they will sit together in that limo–a black man and a white man–with the weight of the union upon them. That solemn moment right before the runner passes the baton of American leadership to the next.

Except, in America’s case, there is no finish line. This race does not end. For our constitution only guarantees “a union that could be and should be perfected over time.”

For two and a half miles these two men, forever enshrined in American history, will share the burden of leadership.

I wonder if, in this moment, they will remember how “our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But they (our founders) knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity–the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together, that we rise or fall as one.”

The stage will be set for their arrival. The cameras aimed and steady. The pundits doing their best to shape our thoughts.

Obama will watch as Trump holds his hand up to the Bible, the eyes of the world upon him as he takes the oath of office: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

In this moment, the burden of leadership will become Donald J. Trump’s.

Will his leadership mark a monumental shift in our American ideals? Or will President Trump remember how “our Founding Fathers, faced with perils we can scarcely imagine, drafted a charter to assure the rule of law and the rights of man, a charter expanded by the blood of generations.” And how those “ideals still light the world, and we will not give them up for expediency’s sake.”

The answer belongs to us because we are the protectors of the ideals that our founders fought so hard to give us. For “this is the price and promise of citizenship. This is the source of our confidence–the knowledge that God calls on us to shape an uncertain destiny.”

Our country has never perfected itself from the toils of a few, it has been the struggles of many that allows us to stand here today. Donald Trump does not own the next four years. We own them.

So when our new president steps away from his podium on this winter day, let us join him. If Obama can ride in a limo with the man who spent years questioning his place of birth and legitimacy as our president, then we should at least be able to do our part to ensure that this great experiment in democracy survives.

“For we have a choice in this country. We can accept a politics that breeds division and conflict and cynicism. We can do that. But if we do, I can tell you that in the next election, we'll be talking about some other distraction. And then another one. And then another one. And nothing will change.”

Jan. 20 can mark something different for us all. We can choose to not accept the status-quo of division, instead focusing on those things that unite us and work from there. We must hurry though, because as a fashion designer once said, “time is infinite, but we are not infinite in it.”

Finally, I hope I remember to think about my nieces on this day. About the country that we will leave for them. I hope that you will all do the same–think about the young ones in your lives.

“Let it be said by our children's children that when we were tested we refused to let this journey end, that we did not turn back nor did we falter; and with eyes fixed on the horizon and God's grace upon us, we carried forth that great gift of freedom and delivered it safely to future generations.”

On Jan. 20 Donald Trump is not the only one who will be inaugurated. This inauguration also belongs to us. America cannot be led by one, only by many. For “this union may never be perfect, but generation after generation has shown that it can always be perfected.”