Love in the Last Frontier

Many have tried, and many have failed. What are the parameters? How much distance is too much? What forms of communication will work best? And why exactly do they fail? Too much communication? Not enough trust?

I’ve been in three significant LDR’s in my short lifetime, all but one have failed—the one I’m currently in, when we met while both serving in the Peace Corps. Of the former two, I learned valuable lessons, like pushing someone to love you will only push them away, and if they aren’t listening when you’re a thousand miles apart, maybe they don’t care as much as you think they do. But I’ve also seen more than a few long distance relationships work, especially here in Alaska where there are so many “slopers” and active military. The keys to these relationships, is finding out step by step what will work and what won’t, and both parties wanting to do it in the first place.

A few months ago I was working in a retail store, and one of the new girls caught wind of the fact that I was in a LDR. She came up to me in a squirrelish manner, fiddling with her mini skirt and touching the rows of merchandise that I had just worked so hard to organize. “Your boyfriend lives in Africa?” Yep, I responded, uninterested in her doey eyes. “Oh wow, that must be really hard.” Not really, it just takes dedication on both parts. I walked away, done with my task of sizing the rounder, and done with this conversation. She followed me, obviously keen on getting all the details of my private life.

“You have to tell me how you do it. My boyfriend’s moving to Fairbanks, and I really want us to stay together.” Does he want to stay together? Because if he doesn’t, it’s not going to work. “Oh, I’m sure he does.” Oh, well, if you’re sure he does, then I’m sure you’ll be fine. I was cynical and vague because I did not want to waste my breath on someone who did not seem to be truly interested in my advice. I had heard her talk about her boyfriend before, how he didn’t say thank you for the brand new sneakers she surprised him with that morning, and saw how she entered his name in her phone—“boo” followed by five annoying kissing and heart emojis.

Of course, I know nothing really about this girl, besides that she’s not even of legal drinking age, and wears enough makeup to kill a small school of sardines. But other than those blinding reason of why I wasn’t asking her over for a sleepover, I really didn’t have anything against her. Besides, she was just interested and trying to get to know me. I decided to indulge her. Well, it’ll only work if you both really want it to, and if you are both invested in the relationship. It is hard, but it’s not that hard if you are both putting in 100 percent. That’s the key to any relationship though, not just long distance ones. It’s just easier to drift apart and still be together when you’re both physically in the same place. When there’s a nine-hour time difference, and spotty cell reception to deal with, you’re either all in or you’re not.

My first LDR was while I was still in college. After planning on going to the same university, my boyfriend decided to change his mind, leave me in Alaska, and study out of state. Skyping him while he had beer pong tournaments in his room, and watching as he slowly became less and less aware of my existence left me feeling neglected and alone. The harder I tried, the more guilty he felt for not making the time for me. Finally I decided to break up with him via Skype, and end the bitter fighting and hateful words that our phone conversations would always morph into. After a while he moved back, and we dated off and on for a few more years, but eventually I ended it once again; this time for good.

My second LDR was a little more heart-wrenching and brought some of the crazy girl out in me. It started off as a LDR, which in some cases makes things easier, but not in this one. After a short and yet, very long nine months the relationship was ended in a parked car outside my dorm. Although devastating, in retrospect I don’t really know why I thought he was the one; think Magic, and super hero figurines.

As in most relationships, trust is one of the biggest parts of the foundation to a healthy partnership. Trust that if they aren’t calling and texting you, it is because they are busy living the life that they set out to this far off place to live, not canoodling with the first attractive person they find there. Trust that this relationship means just as much to them as it does to you, and be confident in knowing so. Finally, trust that this will all be worth it in the end. That the messages, and the emails and short visits to spend every minute together will lead to a magical ending. Or it won’t, and you’ll be a mascara melting, Ho-Ho-eating mess for a little while, but that’s ok too.

So to the peach that wanted all the dirty details into a successful LDR I say this relationships come and go, but a good Ho-Ho guarantees happiness for at least 15 seconds.

Do you need love or break-up advice? Do you have a burning question about relationships, or a story that could help someone else? Send your questions and stories to alejandra@anchoragepress.com or mail them anonymously to 504 E. 5th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501