Editor’s Note

One of my favorite messages in the last 6 years came in the form of a poster. It’s a sequence of professional snowboarder Kevin Jones doing a triple backflip off a backcountry jump. And below the trick, it reads, “Snowboarding… It was better when you hated us.”

A less antagonistic translation of that might read, “Snowboarding… It was better when you left us alone.” Because it was. Before competitions sensationalized it and agents commercialized it. When it was just a small group of riders who would’ve been content with a week of bluebird skies in Thompson Pass, with no cameras, it was better.

I think this goes for anything that begins as a grassroots endeavor and, when it generates enough attention and money, it gets caught in corporate crosshairs. That’s when the suits roll in and homogenize it by stuffing it into their corporate algorithm.

Back to the poster though, because it’s a little confusing if you’re not familiar with the minutia of snowboarding. Kevin didn’t do a triple backflip because he thought it was cool or innovative. It was the opposite. He was making a statement–this is what you’ve turned snowboarding into. Just because you add another rotation to a trick, doesn’t make it a new trick. It just means you’re adding confection to old material and slapping a new name on it. That’s the logic that’s driven a lot of modern-day snowboarding progression, at least in the professional realm of it.

But why does that matter? Why can’t you just do it for the fun of it? Because, at some point, snowboarding became Kevin’s job and that job eventually made him an icon. Therefore, people like Kevin–people who make a living off of something you and I might do for fun–have a very different relationship with that thing. So, to tell someone like Kevin Jones to just have fun with it would be like telling Muhammad Ali to, maybe just this once, take it easy on the other guy. At that level, the second you let your guard down, is the second you get the shit kicked out you.

However, throughout that whirlwind of work and fame, you never really forget what got you there. You don’t forget the long hours you spent practicing, perfecting and building relationships because that’s when it was magic. During the come-up. It’s only when an outside entity comes in and starts telling you what to do that something like snowboarding loses its appeal.

Last year I had two great pow days at Alyeska with my dad and I remembered what it’s all about. I remembered the magic of snowboarding and the passion of being so enveloped in something that it’s hard to see beyond what’s in front of you. It’s tunnel vision; it’s focus. It’s Malcolm Gladwell’s 10,000 hours. It’s what separates the weekend warrior from the professional. It’s what produces riders like Kevin Jones.

If you need me, I’ll be watching TB10.

