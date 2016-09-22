This past Friday, I was in the Anchorage Hard Rock Cafe finishing my coffee when I checked my iPhone for messages and news. The first post I saw read “Edward Albee, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Dies at 88.”

A multi-Pulitzer winner, Albee had collected Tonys and many other awards during his long and storied career. Oddly, he also had an intimate connection with Alaska’s theatre community. His many visits to our state began when the consummate New Yorker co-founded a theatre conference in the unlikely location of Valdez, Alaska.

In 1992, Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell had called upon acquaintances and friends Edward Albee and Marshall W. Mason to participate in the first conference (then known as The Edward Albee Last Frontier Theatre Conference) in August of 1993. Dr. McDowell had been with the William Inge Festival in Independence, Kansas while serving as President of Independence Community College and brought her experiences and connections to bear in creating this new event. McDowell has since traveled on to also create The Great Plains Theatre Conference in Omaha, Nebraska. My first thought was to call McDowell. We spent the better part of two hours on the phone.

McDowell and I first met at Cyrano’s Playhouse, introduced by Jerry and Sandy Harper. She told me there was going to be a big theatre conference in Valdez with America’s leading playwright and other luminaries. Although I didn’t say it, I thought, “Oh, sure. Valdez, Alaska, that legendary hub of American theatre.” Wasn’t I surprised!

The first conference was put on with a budget so slight that Albee and Mason bunked in the home of Mayor John Harris. At first, the concentration was on featuring readings of the works of Alaska playwrights. This would grow to include playwrights from the world over. For the next 12 years, the Conference honored a different major American playwright and director. Past honorees include Arthur Miller, August Wilson and Terence McNally. They were always in attendance for the events, while evening performances presented their work to participants.

Since McDowell’s departure in 2005 and under the guidance of new President Doug Desorcie and Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore, the conference has morphed into an event more focused upon the emerging or mid-level playwright. The Play Lab, headed by Michael Warren Powell—launched in 1995—has presented over 1,000 readings and is the main focus of the conference. Desorcie has also moved on, but the conference remains in the capable hands of Moore.

Speaking with McDowell, so many memories came flooding back. She shared the story of how Albee and actors Laura Linney and Christopher Noth once missed their connecting flight from Anchorage, so someone came up with the idea of finding a float plane. Joining that flight was Iditarod musher Martin Buser, with one of his sled dogs. McDowell says that upon departing the plane in Valdez Harbor, Albee told Buser, “I want that dog!”

Albee’s first stop in Valdez was always the local animal shelter. Once when Iditarod Champion Jeff King was cut from the “Jay Leno Show,” McDowell says, “I brought him to the conference that year and Edward loved it!”

Though McDowell has moved on, she hopes to visit the conference this next year for the 25th Anniversary. Her book about her friend Edward is now in the works. I expect it will become the definitive work about him. She told me before we ended our conversation, “Dawson [Moore] is doing the conference his way now and I am so proud that it is still happening. It is a gift to me. My heart stays in Alaska.”

There are so many stories about this event and the people who helped shape it. Sandy and Jerry Harper were ever the “go-to guys” for staging Albee’s works at the conference. While we lost our wonderful actor-director Jerry in 2005, I asked Sandy to share her thoughts: “Cyrano's was a regular Valdez Main Stage presenter in those intoxicating days when the great and generous Edward Albee was sitting right next to you. We performed A Delicate Balance, Three Tall Women, The Death of Bessie Smith and my favorite, Zoo Story, because Edward told us to change a line, that he had ‘consulted with the playwright and it was OK.’ How astonishing that 40 years later he was still perfecting his work. We also produced Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf and at Albee’s request, a reprise of Albee’s Men which was a major hit in Valdez. We were privileged to have the opportunity to perform Albee's plays in his actual presence. The conference and Cyrano's are the exact same age. When Jody [McDowell] visited us and told us about the conference and that Edward Albee would be there, it seemed like an impossible dream. It wasn't, and Alaska theatre artists enjoyed the gift of being in the company of this great American playwright right in our own backyard.”

It should pointed out that Elizabeth Ware and David Edgecombe were involved in every staging of Albee’s works at the conference. McDowell pointed out that Elizabeth portrayed Albee’s mother in several incarnations of his work there, possibly earning the title of Mother Albee?

This from Coordinator Dawson Moore: “The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started because Edward Albee sent his friend Jo Ann C. McDowell a postcard at her new job. She convinced him to come up for a long-weekend honoring him in Valdez. Before he left that weekend, she had convinced him that they should make it an annual event honoring a playwright for their contributions to American theatre. Through a combination of her driving energy and his cachet of respect and goodwill, the event lured numerous giants of the field to Alaska—from classic authors such as Arthur Miller, Horton Foote and Arnold Wesker to contemporary giants like Paula Vogel, August Wilson and Lanford Wilson. Largely due to his draw, there were others too, including Off-Broadway directing legend Marshall W. Mason. He also enticed the recently-passed Michael Warren Powell to the event; Powell would go on to start both the Play Lab and the Fringe Festival at the Conference. Edward Albee’s career has been marked by generosity to his fellow artists from its inception and the conference was an extension of that.”

My favorite Albee story is about a column I was writing for the Anchorage Press about The Death of Bessie Smith, which was to be performed at the conference by Cyrano's.

While visiting the Press offices, then-editor Robert Meyerowitz and I talked about the article. He made me aware of the fact that although the play depicted Smith as having been turned away from a whites-only hospital only to die later at another hospital—the story was inaccurate.

Even though the story had fallen into the public vernacular as another example of the way people of color were treated at the time, actually Smith had been treated at the scene of the accident by a white doctor and had died at that first hospital.

I researched the facts and wrote that even though it was another fine play by Albee, the final moments were simply not true. I submitted it with no small degree of trepidation, as I knew I would soon be seeing Edward at the conference and was also fairly certain that he would have read it by then.

As it turned out, the first person I saw at the conference that year was Albee himself, standing alone in the Valdez Civic Center. Noticing the conference photographer nearby, I asked him to keep his camera on me as he might get a shot of our greatest living playwright punching me in the face.

I approached Edward, brought up the article and how the hospital story was false. He agreed, but said he had found out after the play had already been published and performed that the story was apocryphal. He said, “But the play still holds up, doesn’t it?” I agreed and he said, “Well, there is that, then.”

I still have the photo from that conversation, but after all these years I now wish it was a shot of Albee punching me.