A Tradition of Trees

Set up in a parking lot on Dimond Boulevard a massive inflatable Santa stands sentry over hundreds of pine, fir and spruce trees that recently journeyed from a farm in the Midwest. He, like the men who purchased him, has become a holiday beacon for hundreds of locals, part of a lasting tradition.

The rosey-cheeked nylon yard decoration is owned by Bob Smith, a long-ago Anchorage local, and his son David. Though you may know the former as Minnesota Bob.

Bob started selling Christmas trees in Anchorage in 1962. Back then, there were a handful of other family owned tree lots vying for customers. Now, 55 years later, competition from big-box stores shuttered the other lots, making the Smiths’ the last remaining family run Christmas tree seller in Anchorage.

David estimates that they have roughly 500 loyalist customers that start their holiday season at their tree lot each year and even more newcomers.

One of those seasoned shoppers is Jennifer Fink, who has purchased a tree from the Smith’s for over 15 years.

Like getting a new ornament for her kids each year and double stranding their tree with both white and multi-colored lights, going to get their tree from the Smiths is part of her family’s Christmas ritual.

The first few years, her family would go out and search the lot, having the Smiths spin the trees around until they found the perfect one. Now they trust that Bob knows exactly that they want.

“We drive up and they already have the tree with our name on it set aside,” Fink said. “We don’t even untie it, because we know it’s going to be beautiful. Getting our tree and seeing the Smith’s is something we look forward to every year.”

Returning to Alaska year after year has long been something the Smiths look forward to, as well. Largely because of their customer base.

“I have about a dozen pictures with the babies of the people whose parents bought trees from me, people who came with their parents to pick out a tree as kids, grew up, got married and kept coming back with their families,” Bob said. “It’s a close knit community. It’s family.”

Hometown roots

Though now known as Minnesota Bob to many, he spent much of his formative years in Anchorage, growing with the city.

“My dad lived here when the population of Anchorage was less than 5,000 and Dimond was a dirt road,” David said.

Bob graduated high school in 1952 and worked various jobs around Alaska, including running a general store in Cantwell with his wife, Audrey, who he met at a dance in Minnesota. It wasn’t until 1962 when a Minneapolis-based business man (a family friend) suggested a new business venture. He’d ship up a few boxcars of trees, Bob would sell them.

“After three years he decided to give up, but I continued on and went on my own,” Bob said.

For the following few years, he bought his own trees from sellers in the Midwest and had them shipped them to Anchorage to sell. Sometime in the early 70’s his wife decided she was ready to return to Minnesota. They moved to Mora, Minnesota and in 1979 started their own tree farm. Their once modest farm now spans over 200 acres in a town with a population of 3,500 people.

Though they are now over 2,000 miles away from Anchorage, they’ve never missed a year.

“We had such a good client base up here when we moved, so it made sense to keep coming back,” David said.

Another reason is because Minnesota is saturated with Christmas trees. Within the ten miles of David’s house in Woodbury, Minnesota are five other tree farms. Breaking into the market of Minneapolis would be difficult. But even with the shipping costs, flights and month-long lodging in Anchorage, their business model up here is still profitable.

Not as lucrative as the pipeline days, where the duo said they’d send up two giant boxcars to meet the demand of a population flush with cash, but still busy enough to send up two smaller shipping containers with trees and one-of-a-kind wreaths crafted by Bob’s wife.

For the past two years, it’s just been David and a few other family members working the lot in Anchorage. Bob has (somewhat) retired.

“I’m 82 years old, it’s time to slow down,” Bob said.

But for Bob, slowing down is far from stopping. Each summer he spends an average of four days a week mowing the grass between their eight varieties of trees, pruning the trees into desirable shapes, and hand-picking trees for his regular customers with standing orders.

“I have people who have been buying their trees from me for over 40 years,” Bob said. “Lots of longtime customers. You feel obligated to bring them a tree.”

The commitment to customers

Many of the returning customers have at least one story about the Smiths.

About how they’ve given their kids t-shirts, coloring books or candy. About the time the Smiths spent Thanksgiving dinner at their house or they stayed with the Smiths while visiting Minnesota. About how the Smiths have made their way onto their Christmas card recipients list or have even been featured in the Christmas card.

About how they remember them and know exactly what they want year after year.

Fink said her favorite story about the Smiths involves their Facebook page.

In the weeks leading up to the holidays a few years ago, the Smith’s posted a picture of a tree with the caption that it would soon be one of their regulars hand-picked Christmas trees. Fink commented to ask if it was hers.

“They commented back with a picture of a different tree, my tree, and said ‘It’s outside our dining room window so we can keep an eye on it,’” Fink said.

Jill Cropper, who has been going to the Smiths’ for eight years, said she’s always impressed by the fact that they remember them no matter what car they drive or which family members come with.

“We pull up and they’re like, ‘Oh, the Croppers are here!’” Cropper said. “I love supporting them, because they always take good care of us.”

Like a few years ago, when the Croppers 12-foot tree tipped over while they were at work, the Smith’s gave them a new tree stand for free. And then the next year, when they came to pick up their tree, the Smiths also gifted them with a custom welded tree stand, so they’d never have to worry about the tree falling down again.

“Nobody else has that level of customer care in Anchorage,” Cropper said. “They’re amazing.”

Wendy Ingraham and her family have been buying their tree from the Smiths since they moved to Alaska from Texas four years ago. This year, she traveled 200 miles round trip to collect their tree.

While she said every tree she’s received from the Smiths has been wonderful, this year’s was extra special. The 15-foot Colorado spruce she special ordered from the Smiths in November now stands in the house her family bought earlier this year. Her husband, Troy, hasn’t seen the new house yet, though. He’s been overseas serving in Iraq. But, he’ll be home just in time for Christmas. The huge tree and wreaths from the Smith’s is a surprise for him.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be a perfect Christmas,” Ingraham said. “I told the Smiths they’re going to have to keep coming back, because I don’t know what I’d do without them.”