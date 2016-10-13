System Letdown

The U.S. education system has a checkered past when it comes to Native Americans. The boarding schools where children were sent would supposedly assimilate youth into American culture, but in many cases the ethnocentric and racist idea of “kill the Indian, save the man” was taken to the furthest extremes. Children were subjected to all manner of abuse and personal accounts of the horrors are easy to find.

Many Alaska Natives share similar experiences of abuse from the education system, but these days the mistreatment seems to be one of neglect and inconsistency.

On Thursday, October 20, professor of education at the University of Alaska Anchorage, Paul Ongtooguk will be speaking at the Anchorage Museum as part of the Cook Inlet Historical Society’s lecture series. He’ll be discussing Alaska Native education in a historical context, how it got to where it is today and the influence of Western culture.

Ongtooguk graduated high school in Nome and attended the University of Washington, where he earned BAs in teaching and history. He worked as a middle and high school teacher in Northwest Alaska for six years and later earned his MA in education from Michigan State, specializing in curriculum.

When looking at education in rural Alaska, Ongtooguk says that many of the issues revolve around cost—especially for high schools—but perhaps an even bigger problem is inconsistency in staff and teaching methods.

According to Ongtooguk, schools in rural Alaska “go through a lobotomy” every five to 10 years. Anything they do well gets lost in the high turnover rate of educators. Curriculums are often abandoned when new teachers or principals arrive. “Regardless of their merit, they end up getting dropped,” Ongtooguk says. This constant cycle of starting over not only wastes millions of dollars, but has a negative impact on the students’ education. This also makes it difficult to gain a longterm understanding of what methods work.

In addition to losing successful teaching techniques through turnover, Ongtooguk says the University of Alaska system has not paid much attention to effective ways of teaching rural Alaska Natives. If there’s no research, progress is slow and those valuable methods continue to get lost.

Despite the challenges students in rural Alaska face, Ongtooguk says that “Alaska Native students are as good as any in the States” and that nobody predicted the way Native students would grab ahold of the medical system and other fields, but these successes are often taken for granted. He hopes that his lecture will kick off a debate about how to move forward so we can not only find a way to improve education for Alaska Natives, but also find opportunities for them to come home after college and not just prepare them to move to Portland or Seattle.

With Alaska’s boom and bust population, Ongtooguk says it’s important when looking at the failures of the system to keep in mind that the majority of Alaska Natives in rural communities aren’t just going to leave when the economy goes sour. What stays consistent in this state is the presence of the people who have been here the longest. “You’re talking about marathoners—multiple generations of Alaska Natives,” he says.

Ongtooguk thinks people often become cynical about staying on a path to improvement, but the issues are not insurmountable and he seems far from ready to give up. “I’m a perennial optimist,” he says.



Paul Ongtooguk’s lecture “Alaska Native Ways of Knowing” is the second in the Cook Inlet Historical Society’s 2016 - 2017 series. It will be held Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7 p.m. at the Anchorage Museum Auditorium.