Sweet Success

It was just before 11 a.m. on a recent Wednesday morning, and the industrial sized space at the Downtown Soup Kitchen (DSK) was bustling with volunteers. The doors open at noon to feed 500 to 600 homeless or underserved individuals from the Anchorage area, and lining the stainless steel tables were trays and trays of plastic wrapped tuna fish sandwiches. As I made my way through the maze of boxes filled with food donations, I found The Feed Me Hope Bakery, nestled in a small corner of the kitchen. Buzzing with a handful of women filling baking trays with holiday cookies, sticking them in the oven and embueing the large, echoey space with the smell and warmth of good tidings and cheer.

The bakery, located within the soup kitchen at 240 E. 3rd Ave., opened its doors in March of 2016. The bakery, a bite-sized nook of the kitchen space began with only four disadvantaged women eager to learn a new skill that could give them job opportunities. Since then, the program has grown and continues to offer more opportunities to women in need in the Anchorage community.

The bakery was funded through generous donations from the Anchorage community and beyond, and was created after DSK became a shelter for women, alleviating the overflow at Brother Francis shelter. DSK is a women-only shelter and they wanted to do something more to help these women get back on their feet. “We thought, what can we do to give these ladies kind of a hand out of homelessness? So we started the bakery program,” explained Nicole Decker, development director for the DSK. The idea is part of a nation-wide movement known as Catalyst Kitchens, an innovative program created to “incubate, launch and scale food service-based social enterprises that help people develop skills for a life-changing career,” according to the Catalyst Kitchens website. “We basically have taken their program and built a program that works best for us,” explained Decker. The DSK is a member of the national network of Catalyst Kitchens, who are all committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness. Breadline Inc.—a soup kitchen in Fairbanks—is also a member of this new initiative to break the chain of joblessness, poverty and hunger.

The baked goods range from cookies of all varieties, to more decadent desserts like cream puffs and German chocolate cakes. The soup kitchen has become a home for this small-but-mighty group of women, and they are welcome to stay in the building 24 hours a day so long as they participate in the baking program, and abide by rules laid out by the DSK.

Under the guidance of Chef Tom Christensen, these women are learning a new trade they can take with them beyond the shelter to find work in the community and get back on their feet.

Christensen has been baking for years, and use to own a restaurant on Spenard, Cafe Croissant, which he sold about seven years ago in hopes of retiring. An experienced baker, Christensen says the women who are interested in the program have to commit to it for a minimum of 12 weeks. “And the whole objective is to give them skills so they can go get jobs.” They’ve had success with this goal already; one woman who went through the program has now been hired by the soup kitchen as the assistant baker.

Daja Scroggs, 33, was homeless from December 2014 until March 2016 after leaving her husband, and today she is living in her own apartment. She lived at Brother Francis, but when she got kicked out, she moved to sleeping on the streets for two weeks until a bed at the the women’s shelter at DSK opened up.

She was one of the first women to join this new baking program. “With my last job, the only baking we did was with pre-schoolers, so it was, you know, little hands on cooking crafts with them.” Scroggs says she knew nothing of measuring and baking large amounts, but hopes to continue learning. “I like the creating of the cakes because they’re so plain and you can do anything to them, they can have layers and textures and you can decorate them so many ways.”

Christensen says he loves to see the transformation in these women from when they come in to when they finish the program. “Apparently we didn’t use to smile when we came in here,” said Scroggs, but Christensed says now you can see the women laughing and enjoying themselves. Scrogg says she hopes to stay at DSK for a while. “I got back to work, it’s been six years—almost seven years—since I’ve had a job and been able to go back to work.” It’s new, living by herself rather than living with 29 other women at the shelter, “it’s quiet, and it’s weird,” she says, but overall Scroggs feels the program has been extremely beneficial, and hopes to continue to learn more.

They hope to have a functioning food truck within the next few months, and a storefront for retail sales within the next year. They have accounts with Side Street Espresso, and the Alaska Railroad Depot’s coffee shop, and as they start to get more equipment they can do more. “The ladies are ready to bake cool stuff, but it’s hard to find a place for it to go,” said Christensen. The expansion of this program, and others that the DSK is launching—such as the culinary arts program—all depend on donations from the community.

For more information, or to donate visit downtownsoupkitchen.org.