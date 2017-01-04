Despite global concerns about the effects of climate change and increasing interest in renewable energy, Alaska has been a slow adopter of solar power. Older solar panels were heavy, expensive and less efficient than the current technology.

The North is known for having nearly never-ending sunlight in the summers, which is great for solar power, but it’s also known for its long, dark winters, leaving many to wonder why they should bother with solar energy at all. Advances in technology and economic incentives might herald an increasingly solar-powered Alaska.

Erin Whitney is a research faculty member at the University of Alaska. She works for the Alaska Center for Energy and Power and has been conducting research for nearly a decade. Her focus has been on solar installation in off-grid communities in rural Alaska. She said despite harsh winters, solar is still a good option in the state.

“Unlike wind power, [solar power] has no moving parts,” Whitney said.

In arctic communities no moving parts means less maintenance and a decreased likelihood that solar units will break down. Snow removal will always be an issue as the panels require a clear surface to absorb light, but snow reflecting sunlight back onto the panels helps to increase energy production. Panels also operate more efficiently in colder temperatures as less energy is wasted when the temperatures are high, according to Whitney.

The big issue, though, is Sunlight.

Solar energy production drops off during the darkest times of year, but according to Whitney, the month with peak output isn’t in the summer when we have the most sunlight, it’s in March. The combination of the colder temperatures, snow on the ground and more direct sunlight all contribute to the panels operating at peak performance, allowing for a greater amount of energy to be produced for a longer span of time than most people would assume. According to Whitney, a way to offset the low-producing months is to subsidize solar with something like wind power.

In addition to the environmental factors that make Alaska as well or better suited than other regions to produce solar power, Whitney cites economic incentives to make the switch. As the technology has become more abundant and improved over time, the cost of solar power has decreased.

“This fall in price has made solar installations a viable energy source,” Whitney said.

One company that’s attempting to show the viability of solar power in the state is Arctic Solar Ventures (ASV). An installation they set up on a building in downtown Anchorage started producing power on Winter Solstice. They hoped that by doing so, they could show people the potential for solar power in Alaska, even on the shortest day of the year.

“It works better than what people have historically associated with [solar energy],” said Stephen Trimble, founder and CEO of ASV.

He said that while many people might consider solar power as a means to do their part for the environment, there are also financial benefits as well. Not only is the technology more affordable, but there are federal tax incentives for home or commercial owners.

“They basically give back 30 percent of the entire cost of the installation within the first year,” Trimble said.

Another financial benefit is once a property owner pays for the initial price of the installation, their energy savings grow over time as the price of electricity increases.

“You’re future-proofing yourself … and you’re locking in the price of your energy production,” Trimble said.

Bloomberg reported that while wind power is the largest source of alternative energy in the world, solar is the fastest growing energy source. Trimble said that as a lifelong Alaskan, he hopes to see that growth continue in the state.

“It was only a matter of time when this would start to take hold a little bit more in Alaska,” Trimble said.