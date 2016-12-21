Starting Over

Growing up in Richmond, California, Tameko got used to the sound of gunshots in her neighborhood.

“We were in a war zone,” she said.

Tameko had lived there for 40 years, but wanted something better for her two sons (ages 12 and 24); something different than “gunshots and sirens every day.” She wanted to show them there was more to life than what was happening out their front door—literally.

She remembers a triple homicide that happened across the street. A drug deal went south and three young men were killed.

“I just didn’t want to have that worry of ‘Will my baby make it home today?’” she said.

Richmond had it’s good points too, but for the sake of her sons, Tameko felt like they needed to get out. After some research, she eventually decided they were heading to Anchorage. She knew someone up here and figured it would be a good place for a fresh start.

“Alaska’s just so different. It’s pretty. It’s peaceful,” she said.

Raising two kids solo poses its own challenges, but moving them to a new state was not easy for Tameko. She said they left almost everything behind. After packing up six suitcases, they headed north.

With no job or place to live, Tameko’s family was sleeping on an acquaintance’s floor. Her boys are autistic, and despite being high-functioning, they require some extra care. With so much to deal with between finding a place to live, finding a job and taking care of her sons, she reached out to Catholic Social Services (CSS) for help.

“Failure is not an option,” she said.

Tameko’s been on her own since her teens. She’s managed to take care of her kids, get a degree in medical administration and worked in the field for almost 20 years, but getting back on her feet required some support.

“You do what you have to do for your kids,” she said.

She was put in touch with Tikita Parker, a case manager for CSS’s Homeless Family Services. Parker works with homeless families to find them permanent housing, employment and gets them connected to other resources they might need, even if that means just getting them access to food. She sees her job as making sure basic needs are met and working up from there.

“When you’re so concerned about where you’re going to lay your head at night, you’re not necessarily focused on getting up in the morning and going to a job,” Parker said. “If you’re hungry, how can you be effective on that job if you haven’t eaten for three or four days?”

According to Parker, things like not having access to a phone or a computer when looking for a job or a place to live can turn into huge obstacles when trying to take the first step out of homelessness. Every client comes from different circumstances, so she works with them to make sure they can get their specific needs met, hopefully allowing them to eventually be self-sufficient.

“It takes a whole community of people working together to help families get off the street and into a home and help them continue to move forward,” Parker said.

She worked with Tameko, helping her navigate the various available vouchers, grants or waivers and eventually they were able to find a place to live. Volunteers helped to supply the furnishings and after a month of sleeping on a floor Tameko is relieved that her family has their own place again.

“It was a blessing,” she said.

Tameko said she’s been through worse and had less, but having a support network helped her keep going when she felt like giving up.

“Just feeling like you matter makes a huge difference,” she said.

She’s getting her sons settled in the programs they need and now the next step is finding a job. With all the help she received, Tameko wants to pay it forward.

“When I get on my feet, I’ll be back to help somebody else,” she said.