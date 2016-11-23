Shopping Small: It’s Big

Don’t do all your shopping on Black Friday, because up next is Small Business Saturday.

It’s a nationwide initiative with a local focus. Launched by American Express in 2010, the idea is simple: Shop small. Support the local economy. Put your money back into your community. From Downtown to Spenard to South Anchorage and other cities around the state, Alaska has plenty of opportunities to join the movement.

“It’s grown and the impact has grown, because there are so many small businesses in Anchorage compared with other places in the Lower 48,” said Penny Smythe, director of marketing at the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP).

About 96 percent of Alaska employers are small businesses, according to the State of Alaska. Those small businesses—an estimated 69,000 of them—employ nearly 140,000 people.

In Anchorage, the Downtown Partnership serves as one of the city’s official “neighborhood champions,” an organization that promotes community involvement and local events on Small Business Saturday. It all starts weeks in advance. Businesses sign up to take part, offering deals and discounts and advertising their participation with Facebook events and signs in storefront windows.

The evening of Nov. 25, at the holiday tree lighting ceremony in Town Square Park, the Downtown Partnership plans on distributing more than 200 tote bags filled with Small Business Saturday coupons. The next day, shoppers can participate in a Small Business Saturday scavenger hunt, gathering clues from local shops and stores for a chance to win a pair of tickets on Delta Airlines. It’s a fun, visible way to drum up interest in the event, Smythe said.

Over the years, she’s watched it blossom. Downtown, the ADP lists participating neighborhood businesses on its website: The first year, there were 13. This year, there are 21, Smythe said. That’s just downtown.

“I think there’s a hunger from the small business community right now, with the economy, to do more,” she said. “And also to support each other.”

Lindsay Williams, owner of 5th Avenue’s Midnight Sun Cafe, said she’s happy to participate for the second year in a row. Besides offering discounted merchandise, Williams is providing refreshments for an ADP booth at the 4th Avenue Marketplace.

“It’s good just to remind people that there are a lot of local businesses in town,” she said. “Not just for a cool gift—you’re actually helping the local economy.”

On Small Business Saturday in 2014, shoppers nationwide spent an estimated $14.3 billion at small independent businesses, according to American Express. Studies show money generates nearly 50 percent more local economic activity when spent at small businesses like that. And Anchorage is filled with them.

For a growing number of Alaska companies, Small Business Saturday is a way to promote other local entrepreneurs as well.

Alaska Mill and Feed is planning a special event featuring Doggy Decadents, an Alaska dog treat vendor; Nather’s Nature Bars, a raw granola bar business, and a booth serving fresh pancakes from the Alaska Flour Company.

An event at Hulin Alaskan Design combines retail therapy and holiday goodwill: Shoppers can browse sale items from three local apparel designers, and donate canned food, clothing or toiletries for delivery to Bean’s Cafe, Brother Francis Shelter or the Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis.

Other Small Business Saturday happenings run the gamut. The 49th Supply Company is hosting a pop-up shop at the Northway Mall. The Clothesline Consignment is planning an event featuring an Anchorage jewelry designer. There are events planned at the Anchorage Distillery, Bella Boutique and Anchorage Premier Closets; the Allen & Petersen Cooking and Appliance Center and the 49th State Brewing Co., to name a few.

Cyrese Gorrin has been shopping Small Business Saturday for years.

“I think it’s just such a genius thing,” she said.

This year, though, she’s participating from the other side—opening up her home to host an event of her own as an independent fashion consultant for the clothing brand LuLaRoe. The label has a cult following and a loyal army of independent sellers. Gorrin said she joined the ranks this summer. A mother of four who’d previously worked at a national nonprofit, she’d wanted a job that afforded her economic independence and the freedom to care for her children.

With LuLaRoe, she said she quickly found herself managing a small business of her own, selling colorful patterned leggings and tops and dresses at house parties, outside events and online. First she worked around 20 hours a week, then 40, then more.

“It has just really taken off,” Gorrin said. “It’s kind of become this fun little brand.”

She enjoys the work; the challenge and thrill of running her own business. And she’s looking forward to Saturday.

“I’m expecting just a really good time,” she said.