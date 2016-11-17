A road to recovery?

You can tell you’re at the frontlines by the syringes in the snow on the street corner. Now, a new battle plan is taking shape in Alaska’s fight against opioid abuse.

Following six months of meetings, presentations and public testimony, the Alaska Opioid Policy Task Force has published its first set of draft recommendations, a wide-ranging document that includes suggestions for reducing access to opioids, deterring abuse, decreasing overdoses and supporting recovery.

Will the plans work? Now is your chance to weigh in: The task force is accepting public comment on the draft recommendations now through Nov. 28.

It's the latest local chapter in a nationwide public health crisis. Since 1999, the amount of prescription opioids sold in the United States has quadrupled, growing hand-in-hand with the number of overdose deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC calls it an epidemic. Between 2000 and 2016, the center saw a 200 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths.

In Alaska, the rates were even worse. As of 2012, Alaskans were fatally overdosing on prescription opioids at twice the rate of the rest of the country, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. The numbers were highest in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and Interior Alaska. Between 2009 and 2015, the number of heroin-related deaths around the state more than quadrupled.

All of which led to the creation of the Alaska Opioid Policy Task Force earlier this year. Formed by the state health department, the Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, the task force is comprised of nearly two dozen Alaskans—everyone from medical professionals to legislators to people in recovery.

They convened for a dozen meetings over the course of the summer and early fall. In June, they heard from Lt. Kris Sell with the Juneau Police Department, who spoke about the recent uptick in crime associated with heroin abuse, and the department’s efforts to stem the rise. The answers lie in treatment, not arrests, said Sell, according to an official record of the meeting. In July, the task force heard from representatives of syringe exchange programs in Homer and Anchorage and learned about the overdose reversal drug naloxone. In August and September, the group sat for presentations about the roots of addiction, methods of treatment and possible policy solutions.

The hours of meetings let to a set of draft regulations published in early November. It's both broad and concise: To restrict access to opioids, the task force suggested more access to medication take-back programs around the state, increased use of the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and expanded security measures on bush airlines, boats and other forms of Alaska transportation.

To reduce the risk of prescription opioid abuse and dependence, the task force suggested a collection of policies focused on infant health, family well-being and early intervention; things like nurse-family partnership programs and prison nurseries, childhood screenings and “a therapeutic court model for child welfare cases.”

To treat and manage the epidemic of addiction, the task force recommended the state adopt a chronic disease management policy framework. Alaskans need close-to-home treatment options and access to drug courts and “therapeutic justice alternatives,” the group opined.

To reduce the harm wrought by opioid abuse, the task force suggested promoting affordable access to naloxone and needle exchange programs. To aid recovery, the task force recommended public support for employers willing to hire those in recovery, peer support services and re-entry services for people trying to recover from substance abuse after incarceration.

The draft proposal covers years of medical research and experience. The document itself is just five pages long. Read the whole thing and leave a comment via the Department of Health and Social Services’ website (dhss.alaska.gov/AKOpioidTaskForce)

What comes next? The plan is open to public comment for another week and a half; the final policy recommendations will go to the governor and the Legislature.